Kashmir Hotels On Alert After Police File Cases For Failure To Report Foreign Tourists

After Kashmir police detained a Chinese tourist and other foreign nationals, cops have stepped up checks on foreign tourists in the Valley. They are registering cases against hoteliers for failure to report their stay to the authorities

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
Foreign Registration Office Jammu and Kashmir police Kashmir hotels alert foreign tourists Kashmir
Paramilitary soldiers patrol during a surprise security checking at Lal chowk in Srinagar. Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The police have registered cases against several hoteliers, home-stay and houseboat owners in Kashmir for failing to report the stay of foreign tourists.

  • Hoteliers, however, say that the police portal for updating the list of foreign tourists doesn’t work most of the time, and it is difficult for them to visit the

  • Foreign Registration Office every time a tourist checks in. The measures follow the detention of a Chinese tourist and some other foreign nationals for overstaying their visa period in Kashmir.

A drive to register police cases against hoteliers and owners of houseboats and home stays in Kashmir for failing to report the stay of foreign nationals has left them anxious, who have blamed poor awareness and glitches in the government portal for their inability to keep authorities updated.

Police have registered several cases in Srinagar, with officials saying that the cops initiated action for failure to furnish the list of foreign nationals. At the same time, those associated with the tourism business have stated that the authorities also had access to the foreigners' list both through the Ministry of External Affairs and at the Srinagar airport. As per the guidelines of the Jammu and Kashmir police, Pakistani nationals would have to register with the Foreigners Registration Office, which is the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police of the Criminal Investigation Department in Jammu and Srinagar, within 24 hours, while the nationals of other countries have to do so within 14 days.

Related Content
Related Content

On Monday, police booked several hotel and houseboat owners across Srinagar city, including Rajbagh, Khanyar, and Nishat. Police took action against some hotels, as well as those running houseboats and home stays, for violating the Immigration and Foreigners Act, as the owners did not comply with the norms for submitting Form-C details while accommodating foreign nationals. The action came after the detention of a Chinese tourist and some other foreign nationals in the past few weeks for overstaying their visa period in Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said that during routine checking, it was found that owners had violated the Immigration and Foreigners Act by allowing foreign nationals to check in without submitting Form C to the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO). “Srinagar Police reiterates that all hotels, guest houses, houseboats and homestay operators must strictly comply with form-C submission norms when accommodating foreign nationals. Non-compliance with the same is a serious offence and will invite strict legal action. Srinagar Police remains committed to protecting its citizens from activities prejudicial to peace and public order,” police said.

S D Chaudhry, Deputy Director Enforcement, Tourism department, says they had an earlier meeting with the hoteliers, who were apprised to file the details of tourists staying at their properties with the police and the tourism department. “There is a need to submit form-C documents, and we informed hotels as well as those running home stays about this requirement.”

Jahanzeeb Ahmad, Housekeeping Supervisor of Hotel Golden Forest, which is among the hotels which have figured in the list of those against whom cases have been registered, says that they have faced the case even after manually providing the concerned authorities with the list of a group of tourists from South Korea who stayed at the hotel in August. “A group of tourists from South Korea, which included children in the age group of 6 to 8 years who were on a sports trip to Kashmir, had stayed at the hotel in August. We provided the list to the FRO official who visited our hotel, but we have been told that an action has been initiated against us for failing to upload the list online. However, we have started uploading the list with the online portal only in August, after the South Korean group checked out of the hotel,” he says. “The authorities have the list of foreign tourists who visit Kashmir, and the records are maintained both at the level of the Ministry of External Affairs and at the Srinagar airport.”

A staffer at the Hotel Blossoms, another hotel which faces a police case, says that they were unable to access the portal through the user ID and the password which has been generated by them, due to which most of the time they are unable to upload the details of the tourists who stay at the hotel.

“A group of South Korean tourists was booked at the hotel for a day on August 11, and it was in September that officials from CID visited the hotel and enquired about them and informed us that the documents for the bookings of the South Korean group had not been received by them. We are looking at challenging the FIR, but have not received any notice from the court as of now,” added the staffer.

Another hotelier, who wishes to remain anonymous, says, “We should have been properly informed before the police registered the FIR, as at times it could be negligence of any of the staff members due to which the foreign list doesn’t get updated.”

Tracking tourist arrivals in Kashmir appears to be a hectic task for the police, as, besides over 4,000 hotels, there are more than 2,300 home-stay facilities with a bed capacity estimated at over 16,000. The foreign tourist arrivals in 2024 alone were over 65,000 in Jammu and Kashmir, while the numbers were 54,000 in 2023 and 27,000 in 2023.

Mehboob Mir, secretary general of the Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Association (KHARA), however, says that the hoteliers are complying with the norms by furnishing the police with details of the stay of foreign nationals at their properties. He notes that they have been asked by the authorities to submit the guest list details on an online portal, but at times the site does not work, which makes it difficult for them to maintain the record with the police.

“We have had meetings earlier with the police, and the issue was brought to their notice, and we were informed that we should manually furnish the list of foreign nationals to the police at their office when the site was not working. We have also made the small hoteliers aware of the need to fulfil this mandatory requirement, which is important for security and peace in the region,” he adds.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Marching Steadily Towards 131-Run Target | BAN 81/2 (15)

  2. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Islanders Make Steady Start In 236-Run Chase | SL 14/0 (3)

  3. IPL 2026 Auction: Abhimanyu Easwaran Added To Registered Players’ List – Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Eclipses Unique Wicket-Taking Record - Check Details

  5. Abhishek Sharma Dominates Elite First-Ball Six List As India Beat South Africa By Seven Wickets In 3rd T20I

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  2. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  3. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

  4. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  5. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  2. UK Steps Up Security After Sydney Bondi Beach Terror Attack

  3. At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

  4. Jaishankar Meets European, UK And Egyptian Ministers At Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025

  5. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Libra, And Pisces

  2. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Islanders Make Steady Start In 236-Run Chase | SL 14/0 (3)

  5. Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Marching Steadily Towards 131-Run Target | BAN 81/2 (15)

  6. Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

  7. NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region