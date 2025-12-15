Kashmir Hotels On Alert After Police File Cases For Failure To Report Foreign Tourists

Jahanzeeb Ahmad, Housekeeping Supervisor of Hotel Golden Forest, which is among the hotels which have figured in the list of those against whom cases have been registered, says that they have faced the case even after manually providing the concerned authorities with the list of a group of tourists from South Korea who stayed at the hotel in August. “A group of tourists from South Korea, which included children in the age group of 6 to 8 years who were on a sports trip to Kashmir, had stayed at the hotel in August. We provided the list to the FRO official who visited our hotel, but we have been told that an action has been initiated against us for failing to upload the list online. However, we have started uploading the list with the online portal only in August, after the South Korean group checked out of the hotel,” he says. “The authorities have the list of foreign tourists who visit Kashmir, and the records are maintained both at the level of the Ministry of External Affairs and at the Srinagar airport.”