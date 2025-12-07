Canada Removes Syria from List Of Foreign States Accused Of Supporting Terrorism

Canada has removed Syria from its list of foreign state supporters of terrorism and delisted Hayat Tahrir al-Sham from its terrorist entities list.
The Canadian government on Friday said that Syria has been removed from the list of foreign state supporters of terrorism. It has removed Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the group that launched the rebel alliance that helped oust President Bashar al-Assad, from its list of terrorist entities.
"These measures are in line with recent decisions taken by our allies, including the United Kingdom and the United States, and follows the efforts by the Syrian transitional government to advance Syria’s stability, build an inclusive and secure future for its citizens, and work alongside global partners to reinforce regional stability and counter terrorism," the Canadian government said in a statement.