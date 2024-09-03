United States

These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside

Apple’s big event on September 9th will showcase new products like the iPhone 16, updated AirPods, and new Apple Watches. However, this also means some current models will likely be discontinued.

Apple’s annual iPhone event is just around the corner on September 9th, and it's expected to bring a wave of new products. We’re set to see the iPhone 16, new AirPods, updated Apple Watches, and maybe even more surprises. But with new products on the horizon, it also means some older ones will be phased out. Here’s a look at what Apple products you might not find in the Apple Store after the event:

iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple tends to retire its flagship iPhones about a year after they’re introduced, and the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are likely no exception. These models, featuring the new titanium design, are expected to make way for the iPhone 16 series, which might come with even larger screens. If you’re a fan of the Blue Titanium color, it may soon be a thing of the past.

iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus was Apple’s attempt to offer a larger, more affordable iPhone. With its 6.7-inch display and long battery life, it was a hit for those wanting a bigger screen without the Pro Max price tag. However, with the iPhone 15 series around the corner, the iPhone 14 Plus might be retired, while the standard iPhone 14 could stick around a bit longer.

iPhone 13

Launched in 2021, the iPhone 13 brought improvements like a better camera and longer battery life. It’s been on sale for a while now and could be phased out soon. If Apple follows its usual pattern, the iPhone 14 may take over its spot at the $599 price point.

Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2, and SE 2

We’re expecting updates to all three of these Apple Watch models. The Series 10 could come with a new look and features, while the Ultra 3 and SE 3 are also rumoured to get minor updates. As a result, the current Series 9, Ultra 2, and SE 2 might be discontinued.

AirPods 2 and AirPods 3

AirPods 2 has been around since 2019, offering an entry-level option with essential features. The AirPods 3, introduced in 2021, brought improvements like Spatial Audio. With the expected launch of AirPods 4, both the AirPods 2 and 3 might be phased out. The new AirPods 4 are likely to offer better features and noise cancellation.

iPad mini 6 and iPad 10

The iPad mini 6 and iPad 10 are also likely to see updates. While Apple recently cut the price of the iPad 10, it might be discontinued after the new model is introduced. The iPad mini is expected to be replaced by a new version with more features, making the current model less likely to stick around.

BY Outlook International Desk

