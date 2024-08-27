iPhone 16 Is Coming Soon ── What We Know About Apple Event 2024

What other updates are expected?

Along with iPhone16 launch, Apple is also expected to announce updates to several other products. The Apple Watch Series 10 is rumored to be thinner with larger displays. Meanwhile, the AirPods are expected to receive a refresh, including new low-end and mid-tier versions. The mid-tier AirPods will feature noise cancellation, while the entry-level model will be updated for the first time since 2019.