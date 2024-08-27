iPhone 16 Is Coming Soon ── What We Know About Apple Event 2024

Apple has announced a special event, scheduled for September 9, during which, the most anticipated iPhone 16 is expected to launch. Along with iPhone 16, more updated products including g Watches and AirPods are also expected to hit the stage.
There are various speculations about what new products and what new updates will be announced at the event. According to Bloomberg, Apple will launch its latest iPhones, Watches and AirPodes at the event.
The event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and will be broadcast live. Apple's promotional slogan for the event is "It's Glowtime."
Set to begin at 10 am PT, the event will be broadcasted live on apple.com or the Apple TV app.
What to expect from the iPhone 16?
The iPhone 16 is expected to feature significant upgrades, including larger screens on its Pro models and new camera functionalities. Bloomberg reports that one of the najor updates will be a dedicated button specifically for taking photos. Apple is also anticipated to introduce a suite of artificial intelligence tools branded as Apple Intelligence, which were initially showcased during the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.
What other updates are expected?
Along with iPhone16 launch, Apple is also expected to announce updates to several other products. The Apple Watch Series 10 is rumored to be thinner with larger displays. Meanwhile, the AirPods are expected to receive a refresh, including new low-end and mid-tier versions. The mid-tier AirPods will feature noise cancellation, while the entry-level model will be updated for the first time since 2019.