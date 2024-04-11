United States

iPhone 16: New Color Options Revealed In Latest Rumors – Could This Be Apple's Most Vibrant Lineup Yet?

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 16 are buzzing, hinting at a potential expansion of Apple's color palette. While the design remains familiar, speculation suggests a more vibrant lineup with exciting new color options.

The iPhone 16 is reportedly maintaining its current design with no major changes, but Apple might be spicing up the color options. Rumors suggest that compared to the iPhone 15 lineup, the iPhone 16 Plus could debut with two additional colors, although it's uncertain whether both models will have different color choices.

To recap, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus came in five colors:

iPhone 15 colors

  • Pink

  • Yellow

  • Blue

  • Green

  • Black

According to a recent Weibo rumor, the iPhone 16 might offer a broader spectrum of seven colors:

iPhone 16 colors

  • Pink

  • Yellow

  • Blue

  • Green

  • Black

  • White

  • Purple

It's essential to note that this information is speculative at this point and should be taken with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, it would be intriguing if Apple expanded its color palette for the iPhone 16, potentially introducing some more vibrant options compared to the current lineup.

