Antitrust Cases: A Look At The Outcomes For Google, Amazon, And Meta Amidst Latest Lawsuit Against Apple

Google

The lawsuit against Google's ad business marks the first legal action brought by the Biden administration and is scheduled to go to trial in September, as per a federal judge's ruling. This lawsuit targets the core of Google's operations— advertising. The Department of Justice (DOJ) and several states have alleged in the ad-tech case that Google engaged in anticompetitive behavior by acquiring rivals through mergers and coercing publishers and advertisers into using its proprietary ad technology products. Another antitrust trial initiated during the Trump administration challenges Google's dominant position as the default search engine on millions of devices, with closing arguments expected to be heard this spring.