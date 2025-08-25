Delhi Metro Fare Hike 2025: New Minimum And Maximum Ticket Prices Effective 25 August

DMRC revises fares after eight years; minimum fare now ₹11, maximum ₹64, with revised rates on Airport Express Line too.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi metro, DMRC, DMRC fare hike, DMRC fare 2025
Delhi metro (Representational Image) Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Metro fares increased by ₹1–₹4 across all lines; Airport Express Line up by ₹1–₹5.

  • New fares effective 25 August 2025: minimum ₹11, maximum ₹64.

  • Smart card users get 10% discount on all journeys and extra 10% during off-peak hours.

Commuters in the capital will now pay higher fares on the Delhi Metro, with the revised structure coming into effect from Monday, 25 August 2025. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has implemented the change after a gap of nearly eight years.

According to Indian Express, fares across all lines have increased by ₹1 to ₹4, while on the Airport Express Line the rise is between ₹1 and ₹5. Following the revision, the minimum fare is ₹11 and the maximum fare is ₹64. Until 24 August, passengers were paying a minimum of ₹10 and a maximum of ₹60.

“This is to confirm that Delhi Metro fares will be revised with effect from tomorrow, i.e., 25th August 2025. The revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by Re 1 to Rs 4. The fares on the Airport Line will increase by up to Rs 5,” DMRC said in its statement.

Despite the increase, smart card users will continue to get a 10 per cent discount on every trip. An additional 10 per cent concession will remain available during off-peak hours, before 8 am, between 12 pm and 5 pm, and after 9 pm, reported Indian Express.

The last fare revision took place in 2017, based on recommendations from the fourth Fare Fixation Committee. Since then, the fare structure had remained unchanged.

Delhi Metro currently operates the country’s largest metro network, covering 394 km with 289 stations across 12 corridors, which include the Noida Metro Aqua Line and Rapid Metro Gurugram.

Confirming the changes on its official Twitter handle, DMRC stated:

“The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards. The increase is minimal, ranging from ₹ 1 to ₹ 4 only depending on the distance of travel (upto ₹5 for the Airport Express Line). The new fare slabs, effective from 25th August 2025, are as follows:”

It has been reported that the new structure will be monitored to assess its impact on passenger movement and revenue.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century In Kerala Cricket League Amid Asia Cup Selection Dilemma – Watch

  2. Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

  3. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

  4. Afghanistan To Host Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In UAE After Asia Cup

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara: 'From The Time I First Saw' - Reactions Flood As Test Great Retires From Int'l Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Flushing Meadows Is My 'Happy Place', Says Raducanu

  2. US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Secures First Win At Flushing Meadows Since 2021 Title

  3. US Open 2025 Wrap: Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton Secure Second Round Progression

  4. US Open 2025: Reigning Champion Aryna Sabalenka Starts Title Defence In Style

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  3. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  4. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Prime Accused In Greater Noida Dowry Murder Shot During Police Encounter

  3. Bihar Electoral Roll: 98% Electors Submit Documents Ahead Of September 1 Deadline, Says ECI

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  5. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  3. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  4. Israel Strikes Energy Hubs In Houthi-Held Sanaa After Rebel Missile Attack

  5. Indian Among Five Killed As Tour Bus Crashes Returning From Niagara Falls To New York

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala