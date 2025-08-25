Delhi Metro fares increased by ₹1–₹4 across all lines; Airport Express Line up by ₹1–₹5.
New fares effective 25 August 2025: minimum ₹11, maximum ₹64.
Smart card users get 10% discount on all journeys and extra 10% during off-peak hours.
Commuters in the capital will now pay higher fares on the Delhi Metro, with the revised structure coming into effect from Monday, 25 August 2025. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has implemented the change after a gap of nearly eight years.
According to Indian Express, fares across all lines have increased by ₹1 to ₹4, while on the Airport Express Line the rise is between ₹1 and ₹5. Following the revision, the minimum fare is ₹11 and the maximum fare is ₹64. Until 24 August, passengers were paying a minimum of ₹10 and a maximum of ₹60.
“This is to confirm that Delhi Metro fares will be revised with effect from tomorrow, i.e., 25th August 2025. The revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by Re 1 to Rs 4. The fares on the Airport Line will increase by up to Rs 5,” DMRC said in its statement.
Despite the increase, smart card users will continue to get a 10 per cent discount on every trip. An additional 10 per cent concession will remain available during off-peak hours, before 8 am, between 12 pm and 5 pm, and after 9 pm, reported Indian Express.
The last fare revision took place in 2017, based on recommendations from the fourth Fare Fixation Committee. Since then, the fare structure had remained unchanged.
“The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards. The increase is minimal, ranging from ₹ 1 to ₹ 4 only depending on the distance of travel (upto ₹5 for the Airport Express Line). The new fare slabs, effective from 25th August 2025, are as follows:”
It has been reported that the new structure will be monitored to assess its impact on passenger movement and revenue.