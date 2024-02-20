iPhone Water Damage? Forget Rice, Here's Apple's Expert Advice For Salvaging Your Wet Device

The traditional method of attempting to salvage a wet iPhone by submerging it in a bowl or bag of uncooked rice has long been a widely adopted approach, as it's believed that the rice will absorb the moisture from the device.
However, recent advisories from iPhone experts caution against relying on rice for this purpose, suggesting that it may make the problem worse instead of resolving it.
According to a recent support document from Apple, placing wet devices in a bag of rice might “allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone,” though specifics are not provided. The company also discourages the use of other commonly known methods, such as employing external heat sources for drying or inserting a cotton swab into the connector. This recent guidance from Apple was highlighted by Macworld.
The caution from the company regarding the use of rice aligns with advice from other repair experts, who have observed that the rice hack works slower as compared to letting the iPhone air dry on a countertop. Given the time-sensitive nature of these situations, the primary focus is on preventing water from causing damage to the phone's internal electronics.
Instead of turning to rice, Apple offers users an alternative solution. If your iPhone or charging connector becomes wet — in the latter scenario, an alert will be displayed, disabling charging — Apple recommends taking the following steps:
Disconnect the cable from your iPhone and also detach the other end from the power adapter or accessory. Avoid reconnecting the cable until both your iPhone and the cable are completely dry.
Lightly tap your iPhone against your hand with the connector facing downward to eliminate any excess liquid. Place your iPhone in a dry area with some airflow.
After waiting for at least 30 minutes, attempt to charge using a Lightning or USB-C cable or connect an accessory.
If the alert reappears, there may still be liquid in the connector or under the pins of your cable. Allow your iPhone to sit in a dry area with some airflow for up to a day. During this time, you can attempt to charge or connect an accessory again. It may take up to 24 hours to fully dry.
If your phone has dried out but still isn't charging, disconnect the cable from the adapter and unplug the adapter from the wall (if possible). Then, reconnect them.