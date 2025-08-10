Mohammed Siraj 'Not Just A Support Bowler Anymore': Pakistan Great Wasim Akram Latest To Praise India Star

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram highlighted Mohammed Siraj’s ability to shoulder responsibility in Jasprit Bumrah's absence and thrive under pressure. Siraj's heroics at The Oval helped India square the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2

Outlook Sports Desk
Mohammed Siraj Not Just A Support Bowler Anymore: Pakistan Great Wasim Akram
Mohammed Siraj claimed a nine-wicket match haul in India's six-run win at The Oval. Photo: AP
Summary
  • Mohammed Siraj finished as the India vs England Test series’ top wicket-taker with 23 scalps

  • He delivered over 185 overs in five Tests and recorded two five-wicket hauls

  • Assumed pace leadership for India as Jasprit Bumrah played only three Tests

Wasim Akram commended Mohammed Siraj’s performance during India’s dramatic Oval Test victory against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The legendary Pakistan fast bowler described Siraj’s display as “the best I have seen in the recent past."

Akram, 59, highlighted Siraj’s ability to remain fiery and focused despite a heavy workload, noting that the 31-year-old pacer bowled nearly 186 overs across five Tests, including a decisive spell in the last match that helped India pull off a six-run win and level the series 2-2.

"He's not just a support bowler anymore. He's leading the attack and doing it with heart," Akram said in an interview with Telecom Asia Sport. "Even when a catch went down–that of Brook -- he didn't lose focus. That's the mark of a fighter."

Mohammed Siraj's exceptional performance during India's tour of England 2025 has not only solidified his position as one of the team's pace spearheads but also set new benchmarks for Asian bowlers in England.

Mohammed Siraj claimed a nine-wicket match haul in India's six-run win at The Oval. - AP
India Vs England 2025: Siraj’s Standout Series

Siraj was the standout bowler in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, finishing as the series’ top wicket-taker with 23 scalps at an average of 24.30. The right-arm fast bowler delivered over 185 overs in five Tests, recorded two five-wicket hauls, and claimed critical nine wickets at The Oval Test, helping India secure victory and save the series.

He assumed the pace leadership for India as Jasprit Bumrah played only three Tests, demonstrating stamina, mental strength, and resilience throughout the series. These achievements further elevated his standing within the Indian squad, with Akram’s endorsement underscoring his transformation from support bowler to leader of the attack.

Fast bowlers have increasingly dominated recent India vs England Test matches, with seamers accounting for the majority of wickets.

Akram’s Endorsement And India’s Pace Attack

The former Pakistan captain noted Siraj’s ability to shoulder responsibility and thrive under pressure, in contrast to criticism faced by Bumrah for his limited participation due to workload management. And Akram's validation of Siraj’s abilities will surely spark discourse among cricket pundits and fans.

"I rarely watch cricket when I'm not working, but I was glued to the last day. I gave India a 60 per cent chance on Day 5. They just needed that first breakthrough. With (Chris) Woakes injured and India sensing blood, it was game on. Siraj made that possible, Akram added. "It takes a brave team to rest their best bowler. But India had the bench strength, and the plan worked perfectly."

Siraj’s recent performances are symbolic of the new generation of Indian fast bowlers who can excel on foreign pitches. His elevation to a leadership position further reflects the increased depth in Indian cricket, as highlighted by Akram’s statement and recent squad selection debates.

Published At:
