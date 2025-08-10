Mohammed Siraj's Raksha Bandhan Video With Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Zanai Going Viral

Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle ties rakhi to Mohammed Siraj
Dating rumours of the duo put to rest
Siraj basking in praise of his Oval heroics
India's fifth Test hero Mohammed Siraj celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle on Saturday (August 9, 2025), with Zanai sharing a wholesome video of her tying a rakhi on Siraj's wrist. "Ek hazaron mein... Couldn’t have asked for better," she captioned it.
There have been rumours of Siraj and Zanai dating after the two hung out at the junior Bhosle's 23rd birthday party. But the duo's clarification of the brother-sister relationship has since quashed all speculation. Zanai aspires to make a career in Bollywood like her legendary singer grandmother Asha Bhosle, albeit as an actor.
Siraj was deservedly named the Player of the Match for his indefatigable display at the Oval, where he claimed a nine-wicket match haul, including a fifer in the fourth innings to help India script an incredible six-run victory and square the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2. The win was India's narrowest in terms of run margin and the encounter a thriller from start to end.
The seamer's spectacular performance elicited praise from all quarters, including Lok Sabha member and AIMIM party president Asaduddin Owaisi. The politician shared a GIF of Siraj celebrating a wicket and wrote on social media platform X: “Always a winner @mdsirajofficial! As we say in Hyderabadi, poora khol diye Pasha!”
Siraj graciously replied to the fellow Hyderabadi by saying, "Thank you so much sir... always cheering for me."
Siraj also found special appreciation from his former teammate and the now-retired Virat Kohli, who wrote on X that the pacer "put everything on the line for the team". Siraj's heartwarming reply included the word 'Believe' that he had stressed on at the post-match presentation too.
But what really caught everyone's eye later was a photo of Kohli's signed last Test jersey framed at the 31-year-old's home. Besides going viral, the picture indeed spoke a thousand words and underlined the respect Siraj has for the former India captain.