Mohammed Siraj's Raksha Bandhan Video With Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Zanai Going Viral

Pacer Mohammed Siraj's glorious display in the fifth India vs England Test has led to plaudits from all quarters, including Asaduddin Owaisi and his former teammate Virat Kohli

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohammed Sirajs Raksha Bandhan Video With Asha Bhosles Granddaughter Zanai
Mohammed Siraj claimed a nine-wicket match haul in India's six-run win at The Oval. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle ties rakhi to Mohammed Siraj

  • Dating rumours of the duo put to rest

  • Siraj basking in praise of his Oval heroics

India's fifth Test hero Mohammed Siraj celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle on Saturday (August 9, 2025), with Zanai sharing a wholesome video of her tying a rakhi on Siraj's wrist. "Ek hazaron mein... Couldn’t have asked for better," she captioned it.

There have been rumours of Siraj and Zanai dating after the two hung out at the junior Bhosle's 23rd birthday party. But the duo's clarification of the brother-sister relationship has since quashed all speculation. Zanai aspires to make a career in Bollywood like her legendary singer grandmother Asha Bhosle, albeit as an actor.

Siraj was deservedly named the Player of the Match for his indefatigable display at the Oval, where he claimed a nine-wicket match haul, including a fifer in the fourth innings to help India script an incredible six-run victory and square the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2. The win was India's narrowest in terms of run margin and the encounter a thriller from start to end.

The seamer's spectacular performance elicited praise from all quarters, including Lok Sabha member and AIMIM party president Asaduddin Owaisi. The politician shared a GIF of Siraj celebrating a wicket and wrote on social media platform X: “Always a winner @mdsirajofficial! As we say in Hyderabadi, poora khol diye Pasha!”

Siraj graciously replied to the fellow Hyderabadi by saying, "Thank you so much sir... always cheering for me."

Siraj also found special appreciation from his former teammate and the now-retired Virat Kohli, who wrote on X that the pacer "put everything on the line for the team". Siraj's heartwarming reply included the word 'Believe' that he had stressed on at the post-match presentation too.

But what really caught everyone's eye later was a photo of Kohli's signed last Test jersey framed at the 31-year-old's home. Besides going viral, the picture indeed spoke a thousand words and underlined the respect Siraj has for the former India captain.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Senior, Women’s and Junior Selection Committees; Major Overhaul On Cards

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance