Serie A News: Plans To Play AC Milan Vs Como Match in Australia Abandoned

Plans to stage a historic Serie A fixture between AC Milan and Como in Australia have been abandoned, with the Italian league citing intervention from the Asian Football Confederation as the reason behind the collapse of the proposal

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Serie A 2025-26 Plans To Play AC Milan Vs Como in Australia Abandoned
AC Milan players greet fans at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Sassuolo, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Serie A confirmed AC Milan vs Como match in Australia will not go ahead

  • The Italian league claimed that AFC objections made the arrangements unworkable

  • AC Milan explored playing abroad due to San Siro hosting the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Plans to stage an Italian Serie A fixture between AC Milan and Como in Australia’s Perth in February have officially been scrapped, bringing an end to a proposal that would have marked a historic first for European domestic football.

The Italian league and local organisers confirmed the decision in a joint statement released on Monday, announcing that the overseas match will no longer go ahead.

Serie A president Ezio Simonelli cited intervention from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as the key reason behind the collapse of the proposal. According to Simonelli, the AFC issued what he described as an “escalation for further and unacceptable requests”, making it impossible to finalise arrangements for the match.

San Siro Unavailability Triggered Overseas Proposal

AC Milan had been exploring alternative venues for the fixture due to the unavailability of the San Siro, which will host the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. That situation prompted discussions around staging the match abroad, with Australia emerging as the preferred destination.

Related Content
Related Content

Had the plan gone ahead, the AC Milan vs Como clash would have become the first domestic league match from one of Europe’s top five leagues to be played outside the continent.

Milan and Como are geographically close, located less than an hour apart. The February 8 fixture, however, has yet to be reassigned to a new venue, leaving its status unresolved.

The abandoned Serie A plan follows another high-profile cancellation earlier this season. A proposed Spanish La Liga match between Barcelona and Villarreal, which was set to be played outside Miami, was scrapped in October after strong opposition from players and supporters in Spain.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG To Fly Three Indian Bowlers To South Africa For Special Training During SA20 – Report

  2. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia’s Ashes Win, NZ’s Windies Whitewash

  3. Fact Check: Do Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar’s Careers Mirror Each Other As Viral Post Claims?

  4. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Preview: Fielding In Focus As Hosts Look To Build Momentum

  5. New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Jacob Duffy Breaks Hadlee Record As Black Caps Seal Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

  3. As India & NZ Close Negotiations, Looking At India's Free Trade Agreements

  4. Assam On High Alert After Fresh Unrest In Bangladesh: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

  5. Suvendu Adhikari Leads Massive Protest Outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission In Kolkata

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  2. Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

  3. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  4. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  5. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser

  2. The Missing Women Trope: Dismantling Indian Crime Dramas’ Obsession With Valorising The Police

  3. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Morgan Rogers's Brace Sees AVFC Beat MUFC

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women To Enter 4000-Run Club In T20I Cricket

  5. The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

  6. Jungle Raj: Outlook’s Chronicle of Violence, Justice and Resistance

  7. James Ransone, The Wire And It: Chapter Two Actor, Passes Away At 46

  8. Tejashwi Missing Campaign Reaches Fever Pitch: Is He Evading The Media After Poll Drubbing?