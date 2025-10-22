Barcelona's La Liga Match In Miami Called Off Following Intense Domestic Backlash

Barcelona's match against Villarreal in Miami scrapped by La Liga
La Liga have scrapped plans for an FC Barcelona versus Villarreal regular-season match in Miami, Florida, after the Spanish football league cited the "uncertainty that has arisen in Spain" as the reason. This development followed mounting domestic opposition to La Liga's international expansion strategy.
Game promoter Relevent notified La Liga of its decision to "postpone the planned match," originally scheduled for December 20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Growing Opposition Grounds International Fixture
La Liga confirmed on Tuesday that it called off the match planned for Miami. This decision came after discussions with the match promoter, with Relevent citing "insufficient time to properly execute an event of this scale." "It would also be irresponsible to begin selling tickets without a confirmed match in place," they added.
The league had previously secured approval from governing bodies like UEFA and the Spanish football federation (RFEF) to stage its inaugural regular-season game abroad. However, opposition from players, some clubs, and fans had significantly grown across Spain.
La Liga said that it "deeply regrets that this project, which represented a historic and unparalleled opportunity for the international expansion of Spanish soccer, will not be able to move forward."
The league stated that "holding an official match outside our borders would have been a decisive step in the global growth of the competition," aiming to strengthen "the international presence of clubs, the positioning of players, and the visibility of Spanish soccer in a strategic market such as the United States."
La Liga affirmed the project "fully complied with all federative regulations" and "did not affect the integrity of the competition." Competent bodies confirmed its compliance but still opposed it "for other reasons," the league said.
Player Protests Amid Mounting Concerns
Criticism against the game intensified recently, with players protesting during weekend league games by standing still for a few seconds after kickoff.
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois criticised La Liga president Javier Tebas, expressing his disapproval of the league’s decision to censor player protests. Television feeds switched before kickoff to an exterior view of the stadiums, showing only part of the fields from a distance.
Real Madrid was one of the clubs most vocal in its opposition, arguing that the fixture would compromise the competition's fairness. Villarreal was officially the designated home team for the Miami match.
"Teams should play home and away. It’s not the same to play against a team at home and away. It's hard to play on the road in the Spanish league," Courtois said. "Playing on the road at Villarreal's field is very tough. Every team has to play at home and away unless there is a major reason for that not to happen."
Barcelona and Villarreal had agreed to play their league match abroad. Villarreal fans were offered free travel to the match, and those not attending would receive a substantial season ticket discount.
Barcelona, meanwhile, said that they respected the decision but regretted "the missed opportunity to expand the competition's image in a strategic market with the capacity for growth and resource generation for the benefit of all."
The Catalan club added that they appreciated the support from their US fans and "deeply regrets that they are unable to attend the official match in the country."
However, Barcelona's manager had earlier revealed his players were "not pleased" about playing in Miami.
Future of La Liga's Global Ambition
La Liga considered this game vital for the league "in an increasingly competitive global landscape," where popular leagues like the English Premier League and competitions such as the UEFA Champions League continuously expand their reach and revenue-generating capacities.
La Liga asserted that "initiatives like this are essential to ensure the sustainability and growth of Spanish soccer." The league argued that giving up such opportunities "hinders the generation of new income, limits clubs' capacity to invest and compete, and reduces the international projection of the entire Spanish soccer ecosystem."
The top-tier league said that it remains committed to its efforts to bring Spanish football "to every corner of the world," promoting an "open, modern and competitive vision that benefits clubs, players, and fans alike."
La Liga maintains a long-term partnership with Relevent Sports, a sports and entertainment group within Stephen Ross' portfolio. This portfolio includes Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins, Formula One's Miami Grand Prix, and the Miami Open tennis tournament.
Plans for the La Liga game in Miami resurfaced after FIFA withdrew from legal action initiated by Relevent in a Manhattan court. Weeks later, FIFA announced it would review its rules and established a working group that includes UEFA lawyers.
