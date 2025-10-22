Barcelona's La Liga Match In Miami Called Off Following Intense Domestic Backlash

La Liga has cancelled the Miami match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal due to domestic opposition and player protests, marking a setback for the Spanish league's international expansion

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Villarreal vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 in Miami called off by Spanish League
Barcelona's players celebrate the sixth goal of their team during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Olympiacos in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Barcelona's match against Villarreal in Miami scrapped by La Liga

  • La Liga's Miami match cancelled amid increasing domestic opposition

  • Players, including Thibaut Courtois, criticised the league for unfairness

La Liga have scrapped plans for an FC Barcelona versus Villarreal regular-season match in Miami, Florida, after the Spanish football league cited the "uncertainty that has arisen in Spain" as the reason. This development followed mounting domestic opposition to La Liga's international expansion strategy.

Game promoter Relevent notified La Liga of its decision to "postpone the planned match," originally scheduled for December 20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Growing Opposition Grounds International Fixture

La Liga confirmed on Tuesday that it called off the match planned for Miami. This decision came after discussions with the match promoter, with Relevent citing "insufficient time to properly execute an event of this scale." "It would also be irresponsible to begin selling tickets without a confirmed match in place," they added.

The league had previously secured approval from governing bodies like UEFA and the Spanish football federation (RFEF) to stage its inaugural regular-season game abroad. However, opposition from players, some clubs, and fans had significantly grown across Spain.

La Liga said that it "deeply regrets that this project, which represented a historic and unparalleled opportunity for the international expansion of Spanish soccer, will not be able to move forward."

Related Content
Related Content

The league stated that "holding an official match outside our borders would have been a decisive step in the global growth of the competition," aiming to strengthen "the international presence of clubs, the positioning of players, and the visibility of Spanish soccer in a strategic market such as the United States."

La Liga affirmed the project "fully complied with all federative regulations" and "did not affect the integrity of the competition." Competent bodies confirmed its compliance but still opposed it "for other reasons," the league said.

Player Protests Amid Mounting Concerns

Criticism against the game intensified recently, with players protesting during weekend league games by standing still for a few seconds after kickoff.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois criticised La Liga president Javier Tebas, expressing his disapproval of the league’s decision to censor player protests. Television feeds switched before kickoff to an exterior view of the stadiums, showing only part of the fields from a distance.

Real Madrid was one of the clubs most vocal in its opposition, arguing that the fixture would compromise the competition's fairness. Villarreal was officially the designated home team for the Miami match.

"Teams should play home and away. It’s not the same to play against a team at home and away. It's hard to play on the road in the Spanish league," Courtois said. "Playing on the road at Villarreal's field is very tough. Every team has to play at home and away unless there is a major reason for that not to happen."

Barcelona and Villarreal had agreed to play their league match abroad. Villarreal fans were offered free travel to the match, and those not attending would receive a substantial season ticket discount.

Barcelona, meanwhile, said that they respected the decision but regretted "the missed opportunity to expand the competition's image in a strategic market with the capacity for growth and resource generation for the benefit of all."

The Catalan club added that they appreciated the support from their US fans and "deeply regrets that they are unable to attend the official match in the country."

However, Barcelona's manager had earlier revealed his players were "not pleased" about playing in Miami.

Future of La Liga's Global Ambition

La Liga considered this game vital for the league "in an increasingly competitive global landscape," where popular leagues like the English Premier League and competitions such as the UEFA Champions League continuously expand their reach and revenue-generating capacities.

La Liga asserted that "initiatives like this are essential to ensure the sustainability and growth of Spanish soccer." The league argued that giving up such opportunities "hinders the generation of new income, limits clubs' capacity to invest and compete, and reduces the international projection of the entire Spanish soccer ecosystem."

The top-tier league said that it remains committed to its efforts to bring Spanish football "to every corner of the world," promoting an "open, modern and competitive vision that benefits clubs, players, and fans alike."

La Liga maintains a long-term partnership with Relevent Sports, a sports and entertainment group within Stephen Ross' portfolio. This portfolio includes Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins, Formula One's Miami Grand Prix, and the Miami Open tennis tournament.

Plans for the La Liga game in Miami resurfaced after FIFA withdrew from legal action initiated by Relevent in a Manhattan court. Weeks later, FIFA announced it would review its rules and established a working group that includes UEFA lawyers.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Senuran Muthusamy Leads Proteas' Charge As Pakistan Left Frustrated In Rawalpindi

  2. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Three Teams, One Spot - Who Will Reach Semis?

  3. South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Who Won Yesterday In SA-W Vs PAK-W Match?

  4. Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In BAN Vs WI Match?

  5. India's Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Set To Be Raised At ICC As Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Budge

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Does Ladakh’s Unrest Signal The Next Stage Of India’s Democratic Erosion?

  4. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  5. Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali Fireworks, AQI Touches 344

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  2. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Trump Threatens 155% Tariffs On China If Trade Deal Not Finalised By November 1

  5. India Restores Full Embassy Status in Kabul, Reaffirms Commitment to Afghanistan’s Development

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

  2. Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

  3. Inside Maharashtra's Rural Education State Neglect: Crumbling Roofs, Teacher Shortage

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  6. South Africa Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Plays Spoiler But SA-W Still Emerge Victorious

  7. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  8. CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect