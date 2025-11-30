Barcelona 3-1 Alaves, La Liga 2025-26: Dani Olmo Scores Double In Blaugrana Win

Raphinha set up two early goals and Dani Olmo scored a double as Barcelona fought back for a 3-1 win over Alaves in La Liga on Saturday following the poor showing at Chelsea in the Champions League. Lamine Yamal also delivered an inspired performance to shake off Barcelona’s 3-0 loss at Stamford Bridge midweek, when he was unable to show his usual attacking flair. The 18-year-old star scored Barcelona’s equalizer and went close twice to adding another goal against Alaves, including a shot off the post late in the first half. Raphina twice raced behind the defense on the left side of the area before squaring passes for Yamal and Olmo to score in the eighth and 26th minutes. Olmo added a third goal in stoppage time when he worked a one-two passing combination with Yamal before firing home.

Barcelona vs Alaves Spanish Soccer La Liga-Dani Olmo
Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Alaves Spanish Soccer La Liga-Dani Olmo
Barcelona's Dani Olmo scores his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Alaves Spanish Soccer La Liga-Ferran Torres
Barcelona's Ferran Torres, left, vies for the ball with Alaves' goalkeeper Antonio Sivera during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Alaves Spanish Soccer La Liga-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal tries a shot during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Alaves Spanish Soccer La Liga-Raphinha
Barcelona's Raphinha, right, takes the corner kick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Alaves Spanish Soccer La Liga-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, vies for the ball with Alaves' Denis Suarez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Alaves Spanish Soccer La Liga-Raphinha
Barcelona's Raphinha, center, tries a shot with Alaves' goalkeeper Antonio Sivera during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Alaves Spanish Soccer La Liga-Dani Olmo
Barcelona's Dani Olmo during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Alaves Spanish Soccer La Liga-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Alaves Spanish Soccer La Liga-Pablo Ibanez
Alaves' Pablo Ibanez, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
