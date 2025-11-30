Barcelona 3-1 Alaves, La Liga 2025-26: Dani Olmo Scores Double In Blaugrana Win

Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

1/9 Barcelona's Dani Olmo scores his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





2/9 Barcelona's Ferran Torres, left, vies for the ball with Alaves' goalkeeper Antonio Sivera during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





3/9 Barcelona's Lamine Yamal tries a shot during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





4/9 Barcelona's Raphinha, right, takes the corner kick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





5/9 Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, vies for the ball with Alaves' Denis Suarez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





6/9 Barcelona's Raphinha, center, tries a shot with Alaves' goalkeeper Antonio Sivera during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





7/9 Barcelona's Dani Olmo during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





8/9 Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





9/9 Alaves' Pablo Ibanez, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





