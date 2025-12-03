Barcelona 3-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Catalans Win At Cost Of Olmo's Injury
Barcelona increased its Spanish league lead by coming from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 on Tuesday, with Dani Olmo scoring the go-ahead goal but hurting his shoulder in the process. Olmo injured his left shoulder in a fall after sending a left-footed strike into the net in the 65th minute for Barcelona’s second goal at Camp Nou stadium. Atletico had opened the scoring with Álex Baena, and Raphinha equalized for the hosts in the first half. Olmo was in visible pain after going down and couldn’t celebrate the goal that left Barcelona four points ahead of Real Madrid. The Barcelona playmaker was immediately substituted and had to be assisted off the field by the club’s medical staff.
