Barcelona 3-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Catalans Win At Cost Of Olmo's Injury

Barcelona increased its Spanish league lead by coming from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 on Tuesday, with Dani Olmo scoring the go-ahead goal but hurting his shoulder in the process. Olmo injured his left shoulder in a fall after sending a left-footed strike into the net in the 65th minute for Barcelona’s second goal at Camp Nou stadium. Atletico had opened the scoring with Álex Baena, and Raphinha equalized for the hosts in the first half. Olmo was in visible pain after going down and couldn’t celebrate the goal that left Barcelona four points ahead of Real Madrid. The Barcelona playmaker was immediately substituted and had to be assisted off the field by the club’s medical staff.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford fights for the ball against Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona's Ferran Torres jumps for the ball against Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Dani Olmo reacts in pain in his arm after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Soccer La Liga: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona's Pedri jumps for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Soccer La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal fights for the ball against Atletico Madrid's Clement Lenglet during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Raphinha kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Alex Baena celebrates the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski takes a penalty kick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
