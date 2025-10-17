Barcelona Players 'Not Happy' With La Liga Match In Miami, Says Flick

Barcelona players not happy with La Liga's Miami game, says Hansi Flick
Barcelona play Villarreal at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in December 20
Joan Laporta has defended decision to tap into American football market
La Liga plans to host international fixture every season
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick admitted that he and his players are not happy about a planned La Liga match in Miami, Florida, before the end of the year. The Blaugrana must travel 7,200 kilometres for the December 20 fixture against Villarreal at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.
La Liga's decision to allow the fixture to be played outside Spain has drawn criticism from the Barcelona camp amid a packed football schedule, despite club president Joan Laporta expressing his view on expanding into the American market.
However, Flick clearly expressed his disapproval regarding the upcoming La Liga Miami match. The 60-year-old German confirmed his team's opposition in a press conference on Friday, before their Spanish league match against Girona.
"My players are not happy, I am not happy, but La Liga decided that we will play this game," Flick said.
This echoes the sentiments expressed earlier by Frenkie de Jong, who is one of the captains of Barcelona this season. The Dutch player had criticised playing the game in the United States, explaining that players already contend with travel overload and a congested playing calendar.
"Yes, I still believe in what I said and that hasn't changed. However, we are players and in the end we have to play anywhere," the midfielder had said earlier.
Laporta Defends Boost For US Football Market
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has defended the Spanish league game against Villarreal, describing it as an opportunity to further their push into the American sports market.
"An official match in a city like Miami, with a large Barca community, will undoubtedly be a great spectacle with two teams competing at the highest level," Laporta explained earlier.
La Liga president Javier Tebas has supported this strategy, confirming that the Spanish league plans to stage an international football match annually. La Liga has chartered planes for an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 Villarreal fans, as Villarreal is the designated home team for this fixture.
The Miami match represents additional travel for Barcelona players before their short winter break. Like Barcelona, Villarreal also play in the UEFA Champions League this season, adding to their commitments. Barcelona will also journey to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup, which begins on January 7.
Meanwhile, Barcelona play Girona in the Spanish league on Saturday, October 18, with the match scheduled at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.
(With AP Inputs)