Winter Olympics 2026: Italian President Sergio Mattarella Declares The Milano Cortina Games Open

IOC President Kirsty Coventry, center, waves as she stands next to former IOC president Thomas Bach, Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance and Italian President Sergio Mattarella during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

IOC President Kirsty Coventry, center, waves as she stands next to former IOC president Thomas Bach, Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance and Italian President Sergio Mattarella during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)