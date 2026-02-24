Winter Olympics 2026: Best Photos From Milan-Cortina Games

With 116 medal events over 16 days spread across northern Italy, the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics delivered many unforgettable moments. This includes 41-year-old star U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn’s gut-wrenching crash, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo’s sweep of all six gold medals on offer in the men's cross-country competition, Alysa Liu winning the USA its first women’s figure skating gold medal in 24 years, cheating allegations in curling and a glittering closing ceremony. Check out some of the most striking images from the Games, which concluded on Monday (February 23, 2026).

Milan Cortina Olympics men's Curling
United States' Aidan Oldenburg and Luc Violette sweep ahead of a stone during a men's curling round robin match against Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
Milan Cortina Olympics mens freestyle skiing big air finals
Austria's Matej Svancer competes during the men's freestyle skiing big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
Milan Cortina Olympics womens short program figure skating
Alysa Liu of the United States competes during the women's short program figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
Milan Cortina Olympics alpine ski womens slalom race
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
Milan Cortina Olympics mens ice hockey quarterfinal
Slovakia's Pavol Regenda (84) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a men's ice hockey quarterfinal game between Slovakia and Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | Photo: David W Cerny/Pool Photo via AP
Milan Cortina Olympics ski mountaineering womens sprint
Norway's Idą Waldal, right, leads Switzerland's Marianne Fatton, left, and France's Emily Harrop, second from right, during a ski mountaineering women's sprint semifinal, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Milan Cortina Olympics womens figure skating
Mariia Seniuk of Israel falls during the women's figure skating free program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
Milan Cortina Olympics womens freestyle skiing halfpipe
Medics stretcher off Canada's Cassie Sharpe after she crashed during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Milan Cortina Olympics womens figure skating free program
Mone Chiba of Japan competes during the women's figure skating free program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Milan Cortina Olympics mens freestyle skiing aerials
United States' Christopher Lillis competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
Milan Cortina Olympics womens ski cross finals
From left, Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein (5), Switzerland's Sixtine Cousin (13), France's Anouck Errard (12) and Switzerland's Saskja Lack (4) compete during the women's ski cross finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Milan Cortina Olympics mens 15-kilometer biathlon race
Lukas Hofer, of Italy, center right, competes in the men's 15-kilometer mass start biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Milan Cortina Olympics two women bobsled run
Switzerland's Melanie Hasler, front, and Nadja Pasternack start for a two women bobsled run at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Milan Cortina Olympics mens short track speed skating
Athletes compete during a short track speed skating men's 5000 meters relay final B at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
Milan Cortina Olympics cross country skiing mens 50km
Athletes compete in the cross country skiing men's 50km mass start Classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Milan Cortina Olympics ski mountaineering mixed relay
Skiers, including Italy's Alba de Silvestro, foreground, and France's Emily Harrop, center left, start a ski mountaineering mixed relay, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti
Milan Cortina Olympics womens biathlon race
Maren Kirkeeide, of Norway, left, competes in the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Milan Cortina Olympics biathlon race
Oceane Michelon, of France, looks back as she skis to the finish line to win gold in the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Milan Cortina Olympics womens final speedskating race
Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal ahead of Ivanie Blondin of Canada, center right and silver medal, and Mia Manganello of the U.S., far right and bronze medal, in the women's mass start final speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Milan Cortina Olympics figure skating exhibition
Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy perform during the figure skating exhibition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
Milan Cortina Olympics exhibition gala
Alysa Liu of the United States performs during an exhibition gala at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Britains Zoe Atkin competes during the womens freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.
Britain's Zoe Atkin competes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Milan Cortina Olympics womens cross country skiing
Ebba Andersson, of Sweden, approaches the finish line to win the gold medal in the cross country skiing women's 50km mass start classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
Milan Cortina Olympics womens curling gold medal match
Sweden team celebrates after winning the women's curling gold medal match between Switzerland and Sweden, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Milan Cortina Olympics mens ice hockey gold medal
United States' Jack Hughes (86) scores during a men's ice hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
Milan Cortina Olympics closing ceremony
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
