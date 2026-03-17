IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Explains Why Sanju Samson Fits CSK’s Leadership Vision

Anil Kumble highlights Sanju Samson’s “perfect role” at CSK, adding leadership depth alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni as the franchise builds for the future

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026 Early Preview Indian Premier League talking points ms dhoni retirement Chinnaswamy Stadium
Sanju Samson was the Player of the Tournament in ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson adds a new leadership layer without disrupting CSK’s existing setup

  • CSK reduce dependency on MS Dhoni with a multi-leader approach

  • Samson seen as backup leader and long-term succession piece

Leadership changes at Chennai Super Kings don’t happen overnight. This isn’t a franchise that panics or experiments for the sake of it. Everything is measured, almost slow, and that’s exactly why the addition of Sanju Samson feels more like a long-term move than a sudden shake-up.

MS Dhoni is still around. Ruturaj Gaikwad is officially leading. And now Samson walks into a dressing room that already has a clear hierarchy. On paper, it might look crowded. But in reality, CSK seem to be doing what they’ve always done best, planning two steps ahead without making noise about it.

There’s no dramatic “handover moment” here. Instead, it’s subtle. Roles overlapping, responsibilities quietly shifting, and a new core forming without disrupting the old one.

Sanju Samson quietly steps into a leadership layer

Anil Kumble summed it up best when he said this role is “perfect for Sanju.” Not because it comes with a title, but because it doesn’t have to.

Samson doesn’t need to be captain to influence games or decisions. Having led Rajasthan for years, leadership “comes naturally to him,” and that’s exactly what CSK are tapping into. It’s less about authority, more about presence.

And CSK know why this matters. The last couple of seasons haven’t always been smooth when it comes to leadership. Injuries forced sudden changes, Dhoni had to step back in, and there were moments where the structure didn’t feel as solid as it once did. That’s where Samson fits in, not as a replacement, but as insurance.

Related Content
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - AP
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson A ‘Perfect Fit’ For CSK, Says Anil Kumble
AB de Villiers says that MS Dhoni "just seems to be this diesel engine that never ends". - File
IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Questions MS Dhoni’s Role As CSK Enter New Era
MS Dhoni in action for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. - ChennaiIPL/X
MS Dhoni Turns Carpenter, Fixes His Own Bat Before IPL 2026 - Video
The 44-year-old MS Dhoni still plays in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. - AP
MS Dhoni’s Final IPL Season? Irfan Pathan Makes Big Claim Ahead Of IPL 2026
Related Content

Also Read: AB De Villiers Questions MS Dhoni’s Role As CSK Enter New Era

There’s also that interesting possibility Kumble hinted at, Samson taking over wicketkeeping at some stage. It might not happen immediately, but if it does, it’s another layer of responsibility that pulls him closer to the centre of things.

More leaders, less dependency, CSK’s quiet reset

For years, CSK’s biggest strength was also their biggest safety net, Dhoni. No matter the situation, he was the fallback. But that kind of dependence isn’t sustainable forever, and deep down, CSK know that.

Now, it feels different.

Ruturaj leads. Dhoni is still there. Samson slots in right behind them. It’s not one voice anymore, it’s a group. And that changes how a team functions, especially in pressure situations.

The smartest part? It doesn’t feel forced. There’s no rush to push Dhoni out or fast-track Samson. It’s all happening organically, almost quietly. If this works, CSK won’t just replace a legend, they’ll evolve beyond needing one.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Questions MS Dhoni’s Role As CSK Enter New Era

  2. 'Contribution To Indian Casualties': Sunil Gavaskar Rips Into Sunrisers' Management For Abrar Ahmed Signing

  3. IPL 2026: Sanjay Bangar Backs Star All-Rounder As PBKS’ X-Factor In Powerplay

  4. Harshit Rana Knee Surgery Update: Kolkata Knight Riders Pacer Likely To Miss Majority Of IPL 2026

  5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Unfazed By Fame, Says 'If You Do Well, You Are Bound To Get Attention'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 16, 2026

  2. Suvendu In Didi's Lair: BJP Fields Bengal LoP From TMC-Stronghold Bhawanipore

  3. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  4. Outlook Explainer: How the Strait of Hormuz Triggered An LPG Crisis in India's Kitchens

  5. From ‘Tiger’ To Successor:  Political Transition In Bihar And JD(U)’s Future

Entertainment News

  1. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  2. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  3. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  4. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  5. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

  2. US-Israel-Iran: IRGC Claims It Attacked Israel Military, Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz 'Closed For Enemies’

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. How The War On Iran Is Distracting From Ukraine And Benefiting Putin  

  5. Germany’s Carnival Celebrations Ignite Streets With Vibrant Color And Tradition

Latest Stories

  1. Arsenal Vs Leverkusen Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming Today – All You Need To Know

  2. Banana, Bread For Food, Salt With Diesel For Cooking: How Mumbai's Working Class Is Fighting The LPG Crisis

  3. Afghanistan Accuses Pakistan of Deadly Kabul Airstrike; 400 Reported Killed

  4. Chelsea Vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 2nd Leg: When, Where To Watch Today? Check Head-To-Head

  5. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Israel Claims To Have Killed Top Iranian Official Ali Larijani

  6. Dune 3 First Look: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya Return In Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Finale; Robert Pattinson Joins Cast

  7. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  8. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify