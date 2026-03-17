IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Explains Why Sanju Samson Fits CSK’s Leadership Vision

Summary of this article
Sanju Samson adds a new leadership layer without disrupting CSK’s existing setup
CSK reduce dependency on MS Dhoni with a multi-leader approach
Samson seen as backup leader and long-term succession piece
Leadership changes at Chennai Super Kings don’t happen overnight. This isn’t a franchise that panics or experiments for the sake of it. Everything is measured, almost slow, and that’s exactly why the addition of Sanju Samson feels more like a long-term move than a sudden shake-up.
MS Dhoni is still around. Ruturaj Gaikwad is officially leading. And now Samson walks into a dressing room that already has a clear hierarchy. On paper, it might look crowded. But in reality, CSK seem to be doing what they’ve always done best, planning two steps ahead without making noise about it.
There’s no dramatic “handover moment” here. Instead, it’s subtle. Roles overlapping, responsibilities quietly shifting, and a new core forming without disrupting the old one.
Sanju Samson quietly steps into a leadership layer
Anil Kumble summed it up best when he said this role is “perfect for Sanju.” Not because it comes with a title, but because it doesn’t have to.
Samson doesn’t need to be captain to influence games or decisions. Having led Rajasthan for years, leadership “comes naturally to him,” and that’s exactly what CSK are tapping into. It’s less about authority, more about presence.
And CSK know why this matters. The last couple of seasons haven’t always been smooth when it comes to leadership. Injuries forced sudden changes, Dhoni had to step back in, and there were moments where the structure didn’t feel as solid as it once did. That’s where Samson fits in, not as a replacement, but as insurance.
There’s also that interesting possibility Kumble hinted at, Samson taking over wicketkeeping at some stage. It might not happen immediately, but if it does, it’s another layer of responsibility that pulls him closer to the centre of things.
More leaders, less dependency, CSK’s quiet reset
For years, CSK’s biggest strength was also their biggest safety net, Dhoni. No matter the situation, he was the fallback. But that kind of dependence isn’t sustainable forever, and deep down, CSK know that.
Now, it feels different.
Ruturaj leads. Dhoni is still there. Samson slots in right behind them. It’s not one voice anymore, it’s a group. And that changes how a team functions, especially in pressure situations.
The smartest part? It doesn’t feel forced. There’s no rush to push Dhoni out or fast-track Samson. It’s all happening organically, almost quietly. If this works, CSK won’t just replace a legend, they’ll evolve beyond needing one.