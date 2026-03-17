IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Questions MS Dhoni’s Role As CSK Enter New Era

Summary of this article
AB de Villiers calls MS Dhoni’s role “tricky” in CSK
The former batter urges him to “bat higher” if he continues
He backs Samson as “right guy to take over”
Chennai Super Kings have never just been a franchise, they’ve been a legacy built around one man. For over a decade, former India captain MS Dhoni hasn’t just led the franchise; he defined it. But as IPL 2026 approaches, there’s a noticeable shift in the air.
The arrival of Sanju Samson signals more than just a squad addition. It feels like a transition, one that CSK have carefully delayed but can no longer avoid. The question now isn’t whether change is coming, it’s how they handle it.
Former legendary cricketer AB de Villiers weighed in on this delicate balance, highlighting how Dhoni’s role has evolved over the years.
AB de Villiers questions MS Dhoni’s current role
AB de Villiers admitted the situation is "very tricky and not straightforward," pointing out how CSK’s brand has long been built around MS Dhoni.
He noted that in recent seasons, Dhoni’s presence has been more about "keeping that brand as strong as possible," rather than impacting games consistently with the bat.
De Villiers also questioned Dhoni batting too low, suggesting that if he continues, he should "bat higher… at least at six, maybe even at five or four" to influence key moments.
At the same time, he hinted that playing without a clear role could feel like "making up a spot for the wrong reasons," while backing Sanju Samson as "the right guy to take over."
CSK walk tightrope between legacy and transition
The franchise now finds itself at a crossroads, holding onto Dhoni’s aura while preparing for a future without him.
Samson’s arrival offers a bridge between eras. A wicketkeeper, a leader, and someone capable of stepping into big moments, he ticks many of the boxes CSK have long relied on Dhoni for.
But the bigger question remains: can CSK evolve without losing what made them special?
The IPL 2026 season might finally give that answer.