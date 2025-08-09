Delhi Monsoon: Heavy Rain Leaves Areas Waterlogged, Several Flights Delayed

Incessant rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR on Saturday, leaving several areas heavily waterlogged. Life came to a standstill in the national capital region while around 90 flights were delayed due to the inclement weather, according to flight operations monitoring website Flightradar.

In view of the adverse weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the entire Delhi today. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been predicted throughout the day.