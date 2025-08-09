Delhi Monsoon: Heavy Rain Leaves Areas Waterlogged, Several Flights Delayed

In several areas, waterlogging has been reported as heavy rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR, while commuters dealt with traffic congestion
Around 90 flights were delayed due to the inclement weather
Incessant rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR on Saturday, leaving several areas heavily waterlogged. Life came to a standstill in the national capital region while around 90 flights were delayed due to the inclement weather, according to flight operations monitoring website Flightradar.
In view of the adverse weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the entire Delhi today. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been predicted throughout the day.
"As per the IMD forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations are currently normal," an advisory by the IGI Airport in Delhi stated.
Meanwhile, the IMD has warned of continued rain in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. An orange alert for moderate to heavy rain has been issued for three districts in the state.
Since June 20, over 200 people have died in Himachal due to rain-related incidents.