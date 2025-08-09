Delhi Monsoon: Heavy Rain Leaves Areas Waterlogged, Several Flights Delayed

In view of the adverse weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the entire Delhi today. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been predicted throughout the day.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jheelum Basu
Updated on:
Updated on:
Heavy rain lashes Delhi
Heavy rain lashes Delhi Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • In several areas, waterlogging has been reported as heavy rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR, while commuters dealt with traffic congestion

  • In view of the adverse weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the entire Delhi today.

  • Around 90 flights were delayed due to the inclement weather

Summary
Summary of this article

Incessant rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR on Saturday, leaving several areas heavily waterlogged. Life came to a standstill in the national capital region while around 90 flights were delayed due to the inclement weather, according to flight operations monitoring website Flightradar.

In view of the adverse weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the entire Delhi today. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been predicted throughout the day.

Rescue mission for flashflood victims continue after massive cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. - PTI
Uttarkashi Flash Flood: Around 150 Rescued, 11 Soldiers Remain Missing Amid Heavy Rain

BY Outlook News Desk

"As per the IMD forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations are currently normal," an advisory by the IGI Airport in Delhi stated.

As per media reports, in several areas, waterlogging has been reported while commuters dealt with traffic congestion on key stretches as heavy downpour disrupted traffic. The commuters have also been advised to brace for delays, especially with Rakshabandhan around the corner.

A part of Patna's double-deck flyover sank on Sunday - X/ANI
Bihar: Part Of Patna's Newly Inaugurated Double-Deck Flyover Sinks Amid Heavy Rain

BY Outlook News Desk

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned of continued rain in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. An orange alert for moderate to heavy rain has been issued for three districts in the state.

Since June 20, over 200 people have died in Himachal due to rain-related incidents.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance