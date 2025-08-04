Bihar: Part Of Patna's Newly Inaugurated Double-Deck Flyover Sinks Amid Heavy Rain

Patna's newly constructed double-deck flyover sank on Sunday, two months after its inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar.
The 2.2 kilometre-long flyover reportedly connected Kargil Chowk at Gandhi Maidan to Science College via Patna Medical College and Hospital.
The flyover was built by the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited at a cost of 422 crore rupees.
As per a report by NDTV, the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited built the flyover for 422 crore rupees.
A video making the rounds on social media showed a crater on the double-decker flyover, which was constructed to decongest the traffic congestion on Ashok Rajpath.
About The Flyover
The 2.2 kilometre-long flyover reportedly connected Kargil Chowk at Gandhi Maidan to Science College via Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).
The multi-tier flyover was constructed based on a three-level traffic system comprising Tier 1 (Lower Deck), a 1.45 km stretch from Patna College to BN College and Tier 2 (Upper Deck), a 2.2 km corridor from Kargil Chowk to Shatabdi Dwar, passing Patna Science College.
IMD Issues Orange Alert For Patna
In the past 24 hours, incessant torrential rainfall has lashed Patna, causing waterlogging on several key roads and low-lying areas, including Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Exhibition Road and Gandhi Maidan.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for several districts in Bihar, including Patna, Gayaji, Jamui, Aurangabad, Khagaria, Banka, Vaishali, Samastipur, Seikhpura, Lakhisarai, East Champaran, Arwal, West Champaran and Nawada for the next 48 hours.
According to the latest district-wise rainfall bulletin issued by the met department on Sunday, "Light to moderate rain was recorded in many districts, including Patna, Banka, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gayaji, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Katihar, Khagaria, Munger, Nalanda and Vaishali since August 2."