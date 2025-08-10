Football

Arsenal 3-0 Athletic Bilbao, Emirates Cup 2025: Gyokeres Impresses In Friendly

Summer signing Viktor Gyokeres scored from a header in his first Arsenal goal from a Martin Zubimendi cross, before Bukayo Saka doubled our lead as the Gunners thumped their La Liga opponents 3-0 in the Emirates Cup 2025 clash on Saturday, August 9. Arsenal ended their pre-season on a winning note and more so, a clean sheet must have pleased Mikel Arteta, after having conceding three goals in their previous clash against Villarreal.