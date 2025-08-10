WTA Cincinnati Open Wrap: Emma Raducanu Eases Into Third Round; Madison Keys Comes From Behind To Win

Emma Raducanu beats Olga Danilovic 6-3 6-2 in round of 64
Madison Keys prevails over Eva Lys 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1)
Raducanu to meet top seed Aryna Sabalenka, and Keys to face Aoi Ito next
Emma Raducanu kick-started her Cincinnati Open campaign with a confident 6-3 6-2 win over Olga Danilovic, while Madison Keys had to come from behind to reach the last 32.
Raducanu's recent strong form was halted by a Canadian Open defeat to Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova a week ago, but she bounced back in style in Ohio.
The 2021 US Open champion was broken in two of her first three service games, but she returned the favour twice in a row to keep herself ahead at 3-2.
Another break did for Danilovic's chances in the opening set, and after a tight start to the second, Raducanu registered back-to-back breaks once more to seal her progress.
Meanwhile, Australian Open champion Keys was put on the back foot by Eva Lys but recovered for a 1-6 6-3 7-6 (7-1) victory, teeing up a third-round meeting with Aoi Ito.
Keys had to save two break points to get to the deciding tie-break, in which her superior power came through, and she credited the support of her home fans afterwards.
"I just kept trying to listen to everyone here cheering me," Keys said. "It helped me get back into the match and across the finish line."
Liudmila Samsonova and Beatriz Haddad Maia were among the seeds to fall, going out to Taylor Townsend and Maya Joint respectively, while 12th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova coasted past Lulu Sun 6-4 6-2.
Data Debrief: Keys goes the distance again
Keys never knows when she is beaten, having now won 10 matches after losing the opening set this year.
She also has 15 victories in three-setters this season, with both of those figures being the most on the WTA Tour.