WTA Canadian Open: Wimbledon Finalists Swiatek, Anisimova Cruise To Last 16 In Montreal

Swiatek, playing in her first tournament since her maiden triumph at Wimbledon last month, earned a 6-2 6-2 victory in one hour and 12 minutes

Updated on:
Updated on:
Iga-Swiatek
Iga Swiatek at the Canadian Open
Iga Swiatek booked her place in the last 16 of the Canadian Open after easing her way past Eva Lys in straight sets. 

Swiatek, playing in her first tournament since her maiden triumph at Wimbledon last month, earned a 6-2 6-2 victory in one hour and 12 minutes. 

The second seed will take on Clara Tauson for a place in the quarter-finals after the Dane downed Yulia Starodubtseva in her third-round match. 

Swiatek's victory was laid on the foundations made by a break in the opening game of the match as she claimed the early advantage in double-quick time. 

She then got the better of Lys' serve in the second, surging into a 4-0 lead which she converted into victory after her opponent failed to return a fierce cross-court forehand. 

"It's always fun here," Swiatek said after the match. "It was a solid match so I'm happy to have a chance to play another one here.

"The match was different from how we played each other last time. It wasn't easy, but I'm happy I just did my job.

"I just focused on myself and knew what my plan was, but Eva played some great down-the-lines and sometimes was really able to use her wrist and play some fast balls."

Elsewhere, Amanda Anisimova continued her comeback from her damaging defeat to Swiatek in the SW19 showpiece with victory over Emma Raducanu in Montreal. 

Anisimova, who was beaten 6-0 6-0 by Swiatek at the All England Club, cruised to a 6-2 6-1 win to pick up her first triumph over Raducanu at the third attempt. 

She will face Elina Svitolina in the fourth round after the Ukrainian dismantled Anna Kalinskaya 6-1 6-1.

Data Debrief: Swiatek continues German dominance as Anisimova brings up half century

With defending champion Jessica Pegula dumped out of the competition after a shock loss to Anastasija Sevastova, Swiatek will fancy her chances of lifting the title in Canada. 

The Pole now holds the fourth-highest winning percentage (81.1%) in Tier I / WTA-1000 events since the format's introduction in 1990, surpassing Martina Hingis.

She is continued her unbeaten record at WTA-level events against German opponents, winning all 12 of those matches. Only Helga Schultze (21) has more victories against players from Germany in the Open Era without losing. 

Anisimova, meanwhile, claimed her 50th career match win at WTA-1000 events, becoming the ninth American to achieve the feat since the format's introduction in 2009. 

She has also now won her past 29 matches at WTA level after taking the first set, with her last such defeat coming to Alycia Parks in Auckland (R32) at the start of this season.

Published At:
