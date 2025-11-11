Atletico Ottawa Edge Cavalry FC 2-1 In Snowy Canadian Premier League Final
David Rodriguez netted a brace, including a 106th-minute winner, as Atletico Ottawa beat defending champions Cavalry FC of Calgary 2-1 in the Canadian Premier League final to lift the North Star Cup amid a snowstorm in Ottawa, Ontario on Monday (November 10, 2025). TD Place was blanketed by heavy snowfall, with plows brought on to clear the turf before extra time. In the 33rd minute, Cavalry defender Fraser Aird tucked the ball into the bottom right corner. Just six minutes later, Ottawa midfielder Gabriel Antonaro lobbed a pass into the box that evaded the crowd through the snow and found Rodriguez for a spectacular bicycle kick.
