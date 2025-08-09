Israel Rejects International Criticism Of Gaza Takeover Plan

Israel has rejected criticism from several countries following approval of the plan to take control of Gaza city
Israel has rejected criticism from several countries following approval of the plan to take control of Gaza city, BBC reported. Israel’s decision to intensify its war in Gaza has drawn condemnation from the United Nations along with several countries including the UK, France and Canada, and prompted Germany to halt military exports to Israel. Following Germany’s decision, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his disappointment asserting that it was “rewarding Hamas terrorism”.
"Our enemies will find us as one strong, united fist that will strike them with great force," he added.
The move has also drawn flak from within Israel. Hamas has deemed the plan to be a “war crime”.
According to the plan, there would be five principles to take full control of Gaza: disarming Hamas, returning all hostages, demilitarising the Gaza Strip, taking security control of the territory, and establishing "an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority," BBC reported.
Reports have suggested that the plan would push around a million residents in the area further south before launching a second offensive with a boost in aid.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk warned that further escalation would "result in more massive forced displacement, more killing, more unbearable suffering, senseless destruction and atrocity crimes".
Foreign ministers from the UK, Germany, Italy, New Zealand and Australia released a joint statement stating that the plan would aggravate the already catastrophic situation in Gaza.