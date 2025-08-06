Fissures Appear In Israel’s United Front As World Rages Over Gaza Genocide

Outlook revisited Gaza in its January 11, 2025 issue War and Peace, in which the magazine ran a blank page in lieu of an article by Motasem Dalloul who is a journalist covering the impact of the ongoing genocide in Gaza. He lost his two sons and wife to Israeli attacks in 2024. Dalloul was to write a note on life under siege for Outlook's 2024 Anniversary issue 'War and Peace' and even managed to share some updates with Outlook's Editor before we lost contact. The despatch remained incomplete. The blank page is to symbolise his story and the precarious lives of journalists and citizens in Gaza. It also symbolises the hope with which we wait for the rest of the despatch, just as we hope for an end to violence in Gaza and elsewhere.