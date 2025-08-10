Pakistan Army Chief Munir Holds Talks With Top U.S. Leaders On Second Visit Since June

1: Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, is visiting the United States for the second time since India and Pakistan engaged in military confrontation in May.
2: Munir engaged in talks with top U.S. officials.
3: In his last visit, the army chief had a private lunch with the United States President Donald Trump.
Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, is on his second trip to Washington since the four-day conflict with India, holding a series of meetings with senior U.S. political and military figures, the Army announced on Sunday.
The Army, in a statement issued from Islamabad, confirmed that the Chief of Army Staff “is undertaking an official visit to the United States,” PTI reported.
According to the statement, his engagements included high-level discussions with top political and defense leadership as well as interactions with members of the Pakistani diaspora.
No details were provided on the exact duration of his stay or his arrival date, as per PTI.
In Tampa, Munir attended the Retirement Ceremony for outgoing U.S. Central Command chief General Michael E. Kurilla, along with the Change of Command Ceremony welcoming Admiral Brad Cooper.
Munir praised General Kurilla’s “exemplary leadership” and “invaluable contributions to strengthening bilateral military cooperation,” while extending best wishes to Admiral Cooper and expressing confidence in maintaining close collaboration to tackle shared security concerns.
He also held talks with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, on “matters of mutual professional interest,” and invited him to visit Pakistan, the statement noted.
On the sidelines, Munir engaged with Defense Chiefs from allied nations.
Addressing members of the Pakistani community during an interactive session, he urged them “to remain confident in Pakistan’s bright future and to actively contribute to attracting investments.” The diaspora, in turn, reaffirmed its “commitment to support Pakistan’s progress and development,” the Army said.
General Munir had previously visited the U.S. in June on a rare five-day trip that included a private luncheon with United States President Donald Trump — an honour generally reserved for visiting heads of state or government. That meeting concluded with Trump announcing expanded U.S.-Pakistan cooperation in multiple areas, including an oil deal.
His latest visit follows remarks made by a top U.S. General in Congress just over a month ago, describing Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner” in counterterrorism efforts and lauding its role “in promoting peace and stability” in the region.