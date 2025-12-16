Dense Fog Disrupts Life Across UP, Taj Mahal Shrouded, Traffic Hit

Fog had an impact on traffic safety as well. According to officials, five significant traffic incidents throughout the state resulted in 25 fatalities and approximately 60 injuries. The districts of Mathura, Basti, Barabanki, Meerut, and Unnao reported the accidents; a multi-vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Motorway in Mathura resulted in the largest number of casualties.



In the meantime, a lot of Uttar Pradesh had dense to extremely dense fog on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which cautioned that low visibility is likely to continue in several areas till Wednesday morning.



Extremely dense fog, with visibility of less than 50 meters, was reported or was probably present in isolated areas in several eastern and western districts, according to a fog impact-based advice released by the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.