IPL 2026 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bag Liam Livingstone After Intense Tussle With Lucknow Super Giants

English all-rounder Liam Livingstone finds his new Indian Premier League home in Sunrisers Hyderabad for 13 crore. The explosive all-rounder, who initially went unsold in the initial stages of the auction attracted a bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in the accelerated round, with SRH eventually bagging the all-rounder for 13 crore.
Livingstone had a cold season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru last year, where he could manage only 112 in eight games at a modest strike rate of 133.33 and 2 wickets at an economy of 8.44. Despite a flat show last year franchises confided in his abilities and he went for a handsome sum again in this year's auction.
Liam Livingstone's Decent Domestic Form
Coming into this auction, Livingstone displayed impressive performance in domestic English T20 leagues. He led his The Hundred side - Birmingham Phoenix with example as he was their leading run-scorer with 241 runs at a strike rate of 155.48. He also shined with the ball, picking up 7 wickets at an economy of 7.36.
He carried on his good form in the T20 Blast as well, scoring 260 runs with a strike rate of 176.87, alongside taking 6 wickets.