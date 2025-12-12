Pakistan Summons Norwegian Envoy Over Attendance At Supreme Court Hearing

The Foreign Ministry cited violations of diplomatic norms under the Vienna Convention, while the envoy’s attendance drew significant debate on social media.

  • Islamabad issued a demarche to Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas, calling his presence at a Supreme Court hearing a breach of diplomatic protocol and interference in domestic affairs.

  • Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir defended the diplomat, saying diplomats routinely observe court proceedings, as she and her husband seek urgent Supreme Court relief in their cybercrime case.

Pakistan has summoned Norway’s ambassador and issued a formal demarche over what it described as the diplomat’s “unwarranted attendance” at a Supreme Court hearing in a human rights case.

Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas was present on Thursday during proceedings related to controversial social media posts by rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha — a presence that quickly drew attention online.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, responding to media queries, confirmed that the Norwegian envoy was “summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today by the Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), regarding his unwarranted attendance at a court proceeding in Islamabad, which constitutes a breach of diplomatic protocol and relevant international law.”

Andrabi added that “Noting that his actions amount to interference in the internal affairs of the country, the ambassador was urged to adhere to the established norms of diplomatic engagement, as outlined in the relevant articles of the Vienna Convention.”

Imaan pushed back against criticism of the envoy’s presence, responding to a journalist who termed it a “breach of diplomatic norms”. “Who is going to explain to this genius that diplomats routinely observe court proceedings, that it is not equivalent to them taking a position on any case? This is a standard practice, but it's very clear where the pressure to malign the ambassador is coming from,” she said.

Imaan and Chattha are currently facing trial under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and have petitioned the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing on their appeal after the Islamabad High Court declined to grant interim relief.

