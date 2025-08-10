National

Day In Pics: August 10, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 10, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Construction work on Gangotri National Highway
Construction work on Gangotri National Highway | Photo: @UttarkashiPol on X via PTI

Construction work underway of the valley bridge near Ganganani, Limchagad on Gangotri National Highway.

2/23
Yogi Adityanath at Janata Darshan
Yogi Adityanath at Janata Darshan | Photo: Handout via PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listens to the grievances of people during 'Janata Darshan', in Gorakhpur.

3/23
One killed by a speeding vehicle in New Delhi
One killed by a speeding vehicle in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

Police personnel and forensic experts at the site after a speeding white Thar kills one person, injures another at Mother Teresa Road, in New Delhi.

4/23
Search and rescue operation in Uttarkashi
Search and rescue operation in Uttarkashi | Photo: PTI

Security personnel assist a woman as people stranded in the Dharali area were brought back during a search and rescue operation in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, in Uttarkashi.

5/23
Water level of River Ganga recedes
Water level of River Ganga recedes | Photo: PTI

Workers clean the debris after the water level of River Ganga recedes, in Varanasi.

6/23
PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train
PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express train from Bengaluru to Belagavi, at KSR Railway Station, in Bengaluru.

7/23
Saurabh Bhardwaj at press conference
Saurabh Bhardwaj at press conference | Photo: PTI

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

8/23
Nagpur to Pune Vande Bharat Express
Nagpur to Pune Vande Bharat Express | Photo: @CMOMaharashtra on X via PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacts with students during the flag-off ceremony of Nagpur to Pune Vande Bharat Express by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, in Nagpur.

9/23
Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad
Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad | Photo: PTI

People hold the national flag as they take part in 'Tiranga Yatra' ahead of Independence Day, in Ahmedabad.

10/23
PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express
PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students during the flag-off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express train from Bengaluru to Belagavi, at KSR Railway Station, in Bengaluru.

11/23
Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi
Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

People take part in 'Tiranga Yatra' ahead of Independence Day, in Ranchi.

12/23
Vizhinjam port in Thiruvananthapuram
Vizhinjam port in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo: PTI

People clean their boats at Vizhinjam port, in Thiruvananthapuram.

13/23
Operation Akhals 10th day
Operation Akhal's 10th day | Photo: PTI

Security forces patrol the area as 'Operation Akhal' continues for the 10th day, in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

14/23
INS Sandhayak in Singapore on its National Day
INS Sandhayak in Singapore on its National Day | Photo: @indiannavy on X via PTI

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sandhayak arrives at the Changi Naval Base on the occasion of the National Day, in Singapore.

15/23
Weather: Flood in Nadia
Weather: Flood in Nadia | Photo: PTI

Men pull afloat cooking gas cylinders through an area inundated with water of the swollen Hooghly river, at Santipur block area, in Nadia district, West Bengal.

16/23
MS Flats for MPs before inauguration in Delhi
MS Flats for MPs before inauguration in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

The newly-constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats for the Members of Parliament (MPs), ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Baba Kharak Singh (BKS) Marg, in New Delhi.

17/23
PM Modi lays foundation stone of Metro Phase-3 project
PM Modi lays foundation stone of Metro Phase-3 project | Photo: DPR PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Yellow Line and the foundation stone laying of the Metro Phase-3 project, in Bengaluru. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also seen.

18/23
Indian Navy’s advanced frontline frigate Udaygiri
Indian Navy’s advanced frontline frigate Udaygiri | Photo: Defence PRO via PTI

Indian Navy’s advanced frontline frigate Himgiri (F34) ahead of its commissioning in Visakhapatnam.

19/23
Water level of River Ganga rises
Water level of River Ganga rises | Photo: PTI

A view of the Kali Ghat as the water level of River Ganga rises during the monsoon season, in Patna.

20/23
Rajnath Singh at BRAHMA Project event
Rajnath Singh at BRAHMA Project event | Photo: @DrMohanYadav51 on X via PTI

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the gathering during the groundbreaking ceremony for the BRAHMA Project (BEML Rail Hub for Manufacturing) in Raisen district.

21/23
Preps for Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai
Preps for Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

People carry idols of Lord Ganesh to pandals for the upcoming ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in Mumbai.

22/23
Kounsarnag Yatra in Reasi
Kounsarnag Yatra in Reasi | Photo: @diprjk on X via PTI

People hold the national flag during the 'Kounsarnag Yatra' ahead of Independence Day, in Reasi.

23/23
PM Modi flags off Yellow Line of Namma Metro
PM Modi flags off Yellow Line of Namma Metro | Photo: DPR PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students during the flag-off ceremony of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro, in Bengaluru. Union Minister Manohar Lal and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also seen.

