Day In Pics: August 10, 2025

Construction work underway of the valley bridge near Ganganani, Limchagad on Gangotri National Highway.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listens to the grievances of people during 'Janata Darshan', in Gorakhpur.
Police personnel and forensic experts at the site after a speeding white Thar kills one person, injures another at Mother Teresa Road, in New Delhi.
Security personnel assist a woman as people stranded in the Dharali area were brought back during a search and rescue operation in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, in Uttarkashi.
Workers clean the debris after the water level of River Ganga recedes, in Varanasi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express train from Bengaluru to Belagavi, at KSR Railway Station, in Bengaluru.
AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacts with students during the flag-off ceremony of Nagpur to Pune Vande Bharat Express by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, in Nagpur.
People hold the national flag as they take part in 'Tiranga Yatra' ahead of Independence Day, in Ahmedabad.
People take part in 'Tiranga Yatra' ahead of Independence Day, in Ranchi.
People clean their boats at Vizhinjam port, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Security forces patrol the area as 'Operation Akhal' continues for the 10th day, in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sandhayak arrives at the Changi Naval Base on the occasion of the National Day, in Singapore.
Men pull afloat cooking gas cylinders through an area inundated with water of the swollen Hooghly river, at Santipur block area, in Nadia district, West Bengal.
The newly-constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats for the Members of Parliament (MPs), ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Baba Kharak Singh (BKS) Marg, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Yellow Line and the foundation stone laying of the Metro Phase-3 project, in Bengaluru. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also seen.
Indian Navy’s advanced frontline frigate Himgiri (F34) ahead of its commissioning in Visakhapatnam.
A view of the Kali Ghat as the water level of River Ganga rises during the monsoon season, in Patna.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the gathering during the groundbreaking ceremony for the BRAHMA Project (BEML Rail Hub for Manufacturing) in Raisen district.
People carry idols of Lord Ganesh to pandals for the upcoming ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in Mumbai.
People hold the national flag during the 'Kounsarnag Yatra' ahead of Independence Day, in Reasi.
