New York Knicks Overcome San Antonio Spurs To Clinch NBA Cup Title

New York Knicks defeated San Antonio Spurs 124-113 to win the NBA Cup in Las Vegas, riding a strong second-half surge after trailing for long periods. OG Anunoby led the charge with 28 points, Jalen Brunson scored 25 to earn NBA Cup MVP, and New York took control with a decisive 13-1 run late in the third quarter. The Knicks dominated the paint and the glass, outrebounding the Spurs 59-42, with Mitchell Robinson pulling down 15 rebounds, while Karl-Anthony Towns fought through a calf injury to record a double-double. NBA Basketball Game’s 21 points and Victor Wembanyama’s 18 kept San Antonio in the contest, but New York closed it out clinically.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NBA: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates with teammates after his team's victory against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup championship basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ian Maule
1/9
NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) reacts after making a 3-point basket against the New York Knicks during the second half of the NBA Cup championship basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ian Maule
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
NBA Basketball Game: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first half of the NBA Cup championship basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ian Maule
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
NBA Basketball Game: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA Cup championship basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: Kirby Lee/Pool via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
NBA Basketball: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots against the New York Knicks during the first half of the NBA Cup championship basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ian Maule
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the first half of the NBA Cup championship basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ian Maule
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
NBA Cup 2025 Final: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) passes the ball between New York Knicks' Tyler Kolek (13) and Og Anunoby (8) in the second half of an NBA Cup semifinals basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ronda Churchill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
NBA Cup 2025 Final: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the second half of the NBA Cup championship basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ian Maule
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
NBA Cup: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagne (30) during the second half of the NBA Cup championship basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ian Maule
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
NBA Cup: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the closing seconds in the second half of the NBA Cup championship basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ian Maule
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I: Toss Delayed In Lucknow Due To Excessive Fog, Shubman Gill Ruled Out

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: BAN Outclass SL By 39 Runs To Top Group B

  3. Sydney Sixers Vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  4. CSK Full Squad IPL 2026: Updated List Of All Players In Chennai Super Kings

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Name Wayne Madsen Captain As Joe Burns Misses Out On Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  2. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  3. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  4. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  2. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  3. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  4. Dense Fog Disrupts Life Across UP, Taj Mahal Shrouded, Traffic Hit

  5. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

  2. Botswana, Other African Nations Probes Alleged Youth Recruitment To Fight In Ukraine

  3. Three Indian Students Injured in Sydney Terror Attack

  4. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

  5. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

Latest Stories

  1. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm

  2. Oscars 2026: India’s Homebound Makes It To The Shortlist For Best International Feature Film At 98th Academy Awards

  3. South India Weather Update: Forecast for Major Cities on 17 December

  4. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark, Beats Salaar's Lifetime Haul

  5. GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi Visits Wildlife Conservation Centre Vantara

  6. Earthquake Of 5.2-Magnitude Jolts Karachi And Parts Of Balochistan, No Casualty Reported

  7. Vrusshabha Trailer Shows Mohanlal In Commanding Dual Roles, Promises A Powerful Father-Son Saga

  8. Opposition Protests As Centre Introduces Bill To Replace MGNREGA