New York Knicks Overcome San Antonio Spurs To Clinch NBA Cup Title
New York Knicks defeated San Antonio Spurs 124-113 to win the NBA Cup in Las Vegas, riding a strong second-half surge after trailing for long periods. OG Anunoby led the charge with 28 points, Jalen Brunson scored 25 to earn NBA Cup MVP, and New York took control with a decisive 13-1 run late in the third quarter. The Knicks dominated the paint and the glass, outrebounding the Spurs 59-42, with Mitchell Robinson pulling down 15 rebounds, while Karl-Anthony Towns fought through a calf injury to record a double-double. NBA Basketball Game’s 21 points and Victor Wembanyama’s 18 kept San Antonio in the contest, but New York closed it out clinically.
