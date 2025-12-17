Kenya’s Traditional Bullfighting Draws Throngs Of Modern-Day Bettors
In Kakamega County, Kenya, the Luhya community’s traditional bullfighting drew a large crowd on Nov. 29, as two bulls, newcomer Shakahola and longtime favorite Promise, faced off in the arena. The match lasted about three minutes, with the bulls locking horns and tearing up the ground. Shakahola emerged victorious, ending Promise’s decade-long dominance. The crowd, many of whom place bets on the outcomes, celebrated with cheers and dancing as Promise exited the arena with blood marks on his hide.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE