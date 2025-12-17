Copa Del Rey 2025-26: Late Christensen, Rashford Goals Send Blaugrana Through
Barcelona edged past third-tier side Guadalajara 2-0 in their Copa del Rey Round of 32 clash, booking a place in the last 16 after a tough, patient performance on the road. The Blaugrana dominated possession but struggled to break down a resolute Guadalajara defence for much of the match before Andreas Christensen opened the scoring in the 76th minute with a headed effort, finally unlocking the stubborn hosts. Marcus Rashford then sealed the win in stoppage time, showing composure to slot home and ensure progression. Despite early dominance, Barca had to work hard for victory, ultimately turning pressure into late rewards to advance in the competition.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE