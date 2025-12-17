Copa Del Rey 2025-26: Late Christensen, Rashford Goals Send Blaugrana Through

Barcelona edged past third-tier side Guadalajara 2-0 in their Copa del Rey Round of 32 clash, booking a place in the last 16 after a tough, patient performance on the road. The Blaugrana dominated possession but struggled to break down a resolute Guadalajara defence for much of the match before Andreas Christensen opened the scoring in the 76th minute with a headed effort, finally unlocking the stubborn hosts. Marcus Rashford then sealed the win in stoppage time, showing composure to slot home and ensure progression. Despite early dominance, Barca had to work hard for victory, ultimately turning pressure into late rewards to advance in the competition.

Guadalajara vs Barcelona Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Marcus Rashford
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, left, fights for the ball with Guadalajara's Dani Vicente during the Copa del Rey soccer match between Guadalajara and Barcelona in Guadalajara, Spain. | Photo: AP/Rudy Garcia
Guadalajara vs Barcelona Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Jules Kounde
Barcelona's Jules Kounde runs with the ball during the Copa del Rey soccer match between Guadalajara and Barcelona in Guadalajara, Spain. | Photo: AP/Rudy Garcia
Guadalajara vs Barcelona Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Marcus Rashford
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, third left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with his teammates during the Copa del Rey soccer match between Guadalajara and Barcelona in Guadalajara, Spain. | Photo: AP/Rudy Garcia
Guadalajara vs Barcelona Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Fermin Lopez
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, center, tries a shot next to Guadalajara's Dani Vicente during the Copa del Rey soccer match between Guadalajara and Barcelona in Guadalajara, Spain. | Photo: AP/Rudy Garcia
Guadalajara vs Barcelona Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, vies for the ball with Guadalajara's Argus Moreno during the Copa del Rey soccer match between Guadalajara and Barcelona in Guadalajara, Spain. | Photo: AP/Rudy Garcia
Guadalajara vs Barcelona Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Dani Vicente
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, left, fights for the ball with Guadalajara's goalkeeper Dani Vicente during the Copa del Rey soccer match between Guadalajara and Barcelona in Guadalajara, Spain. | Photo: AP/Rudy Garcia
Guadalajara vs Barcelona Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Borja Diaz
Guadalajara's Borja Diaz, center, vies for the ball with Barcelona's Eric Garcia, left, during the Copa del Rey soccer match between Guadalajara and Barcelona in Guadalajara, Spain. | Photo: AP/Rudy Garcia
Guadalajara vs Barcelona Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Dani Vicente
Guadalajara's goalkeeper Dani Vicente, right, saves a ball next to Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong during the Copa del Rey soccer match between Guadalajara and Barcelona in Guadalajara, Spain. | Photo: AP/Rudy Garcia
Guadalajara vs Barcelona Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Fermin Lopez
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, center, heads for the ball during the Copa del Rey soccer match between Guadalajara and Barcelona in Guadalajara, Spain. | Photo: AP/Rudy Garcia
Guadalajara vs Barcelona Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Roony Bardghji
Barcelona's Roony Bardghji, left, vies for the ball with Guadalajara's Alejandro Canizo during the Copa del Rey soccer match between Guadalajara and Barcelona in Guadalajara, Spain. | Photo: AP/Rudy Garcia
