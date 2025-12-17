Sydney Sixers Vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025–26: Get toss update, playing XIs and live streaming information for match 4 of the Big Bash League 2025–26 on Wednesday, 17 December at the Sydney Cricket Ground

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Sydney Sixers Vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update Playing XIs
Sydney Sixers Vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs Photo: X/ @BBL
  • Sydney Sixers take on Adelaide Strikers in Match 4 of the BBL 2025–26 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, December 17

  • Adelaide Strikers have won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • The match marks the Strikers’ first game of the season, while the Sixers look to bounce back after a defeat in their opener

Sydney Sixers are set to take on Adelaide Strikers in Match 4 of the BBL 2025–26 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, December 17. Get toss updates and live streaming information here.

This will be Strikers’ first outing of the season, while the Sixers come in looking for answers after an unconvincing start.

Ashton Turner’s side featured in the season opener against Perth Scorchers but slipped to a five-wicket defeat in a rain-hit encounter.

Batting first in a contest reduced to 11 overs per side, the Sixers were held to 113/5, with Jack Edwards standing out thanks to a rapid 46 off 21 deliveries. The total failed to apply enough pressure as Cooper Connolly produced a commanding 59 off 31 balls to guide Perth to victory.

Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, begin their campaign with a chance to turn the page. After finishing last in the previous edition, they will be eager to leave that disappointment behind and start the new season on a positive note, aiming to make an impact straight away at the SCG.

Sydney Sixers Vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI): Matthew Short(c), Chris Lynn, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Harry Nielsen(w), Luke Wood, Hasan Ali, Henry Thornton, Lloyd Pope

Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Daniel Hughes, Babar Azam, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Joel Davies, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan

Sydney Sixers Vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Streaming

The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

