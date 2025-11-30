Sydney Sixers Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers Women face Sydney Thunder Women in Match 31 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2025 at North Sydney Oval
The match is live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, and broadcast on Star Sports Network in India
Sydney Sixers Women and Sydney Thunder Women gear up for a tense clash in Match 31 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2025 at North Sydney Oval on November 30, with both sides searching for momentum after stuttering starts to their campaigns.
The Sixers burst out of the gate with a 10-wicket win, but that early dominance faded quickly.
Since that opener, the Sixers have pieced together an inconsistent run, three wins, two losses and one rain-hit no-result, leaving them still hunting for stability as the league stage tightens up.
The Thunder arrive with their own struggles, having managed just two victories from seven outings. They opened their season with three straight defeats, and just when Phoebe Litchfield’s group looked ready to grab a third win, a controversial umpiring call against the Strikers derailed what could have been a much-needed boost.
Sydney Sixers Vs Sydney Thunder, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Sydney Sixers Women have won the toss and have opted to field first against Sydney Thunder Women.
Sydney Thunder Women (Playing XI): Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson(w), Phoebe Litchfield(c), Heather Knight, Chamari Athapaththu, Anika Learoyd, Laura Harris, Lucy Finn, Taneale Peschel, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates
Sydney Sixers Women (Playing XI): Ellyse Perry, Sophia Dunkley, Alyssa Healy(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Amelia Kerr, Maitlan Brown, Mady Villiers, Erin Burns, Caoimhe Bray, Lauren Kua, Lauren Cheatle
Sydney Sixers Vs Sydney Thunder, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.