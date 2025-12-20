Sydney Thunder Vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Know all about the Match 7, including live streaming details, toss update, playing XIs, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers live streaming Big Bash League 2025-26
Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26 Match 7. | Photo: X
  • Sydney Thunder play Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League 2025-26 on December 20

  • Sydney Thunder captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers playing XI, live streaming and more below

Sydney Thunder play Sydney Sixers in Match 7 of Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Both sides will be looking for their first win of the tournament, having lost their opening games so far.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update

Sydney Thunder captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first in today’s Big Bash League 2025-26 Match 7.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2025-26: Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Sam Konstas, David Warner (c), Matthew Gilkes, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (wk), Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Reece Topley.

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Babar Azam, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Joel Davies, Todd Murphy, Jafer Chohan, Kane Richardson.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2025-26: Full Squads

Sydney Thunder: Sam Konstas, David Warner (c), Matthew Gilkes, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (wk), Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Reece Topley, Tanveer Sangha, Blake Nikitaras, Ryan Hadley.

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Babar Azam, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan, Todd Murphy, Kane Richardson, Lachlan Shaw.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

