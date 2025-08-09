Operation Akhal: Two Soldiers Killed, Many Injured As Anti-Terror Op Enters Day 9 In Kulgam

Two soldiers were killed and as many were injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
The operation is one of the longest anti-terror operations conducted in the valley
As the anti-terror 'Operation Akhal' entered its ninth day on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, two soldiers were killed and as many were injured, PTI reported, citing officials. The operation is one of the longest anti-terror operations conducted in the valley.
Operation Akhal, which commenced on August 1, led to the encounter of two terrorists, whose identity and group affiliations have not yet been ascertained. The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, in a post on X, paid tributes to the soldiers killed in the encounter, stating, "Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us." The Army said it stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. "The operation continues,” it added.
The operation began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.
Officials said that the soldiers were injured overnight taking the total tally to nine since the operation started. Drones and helicopters have been deployed to track the terrorists in the forest area with Para Commandos assisting the security forces in the operation.
Senior police and Army officers, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat, and the Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, are closely monitoring the operation round-the-clock.
According to reports, several locals have abandoned their houses due to the gunfights between the security forces and the militants. Several students are also skipping schools with public movement reduced to a minimum.