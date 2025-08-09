Operation Akhal: Two Soldiers Killed, Many Injured As Anti-Terror Op Enters Day 9 In Kulgam

Operation Akhal, which commenced on August 1, led to the encounter of two terrorists, whose identity and group affiliations have not yet been ascertained. The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, in a post on X, paid tributes to the soldiers killed in the encounter, stating, "Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us." The Army said it stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. "The operation continues,” it added.

