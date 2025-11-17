Security Tightened In Jammu; ₹5 Lakh Reward Announced In Poonch After White-Collar Terror Module Bust

Police and paramilitary step up checks at Jammu railway station as Poonch authorities seek public help to trace terrorists and their aides.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Terror module unearthed, J-K Police arrests seven
Security personnel stand guard following the arrest of Dr. Adeel (a resident of Wanpora, Kulgam), accused in an interstate and transnational terror module, in Anantnag. The arrest and subsequent terror module bust were results of a joint operation by the Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Security forces intensify frisking and baggage checks at Jammu station after arrest of eight suspects linked to a “white-collar” terror network.

  • Poonch police announce ₹5 lakh reward for credible information on the presence or movement of terrorists or supporters.

  • Public urged to report anyone providing logistics, shelter, transport, or communication support to terror operatives.

Following the recent dismantling of a white-collar terror module, security at the Jammu train station has increased, and police in Poonch have offered a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information regarding the existence of terrorists in the border district.

At the Jammu train station on Monday afternoon, police and paramilitary officers unexpectedly frisked and checked the bags of all arriving and departing travellers, according to officials.

They claimed that the inspection was a component of increased security after eight individuals—including several doctors—were detained for plotting significant assaults in the nation.

Police in Poonch have announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any "credible, specific, and actionable" information regarding the presence or movement of terrorists or their associates in any part of the district, as part of a major public-safety initiative to increase community involvement in the fight against terrorism.

Search operation for terrorists behind the IAF convoy attack in J&K's Poonch district enters second day - null
J&K: Two Terrorists Arrested In Poonch, Assault Rifles Seized

BY Outlook News Desk

In order to protect informants, police promised to keep their identities completely private. They called on the public to be on the lookout and to share information as soon as possible, particularly about anyone who are giving terrorists food, lodging, transportation, logistics, safe places, or communication support.

Additionally, the police requested that anyone providing information on the movement of security forces, financing, recruitment, networking, or coordination for terrorist acts be reported.

