Firecracker Ban Imposed In Poonch Over Security Concerns During Wedding Season

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district have announced a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers during the ongoing wedding season, citing heightened security concerns.
The directive, issued by District Magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma on Thursday, follows a police report warning that the use of firecrackers, particularly at night, could create confusion among security personnel and disrupt their ability to respond swiftly to any potential terror-related incident.
Acting on the recommendation of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, the district magistrate invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to impose the prohibition with immediate effect, which will remain in force until further notice.
Officials have cautioned that anyone found violating the order will face action under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
“The order has been issued ex parte in view of the urgency of the situation,” the district magistrate stated.
With PTI inputs