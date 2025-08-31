J&K: Two Terrorists Arrested In Poonch, Assault Rifles Seized

Two terrorists, Tariq Sheikh and Riyaz Ahmad, arrested in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir.
Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district arrested two terrorists and recovered a cache of weapons during raids conducted on Sunday.
According to PTI, The arrested individuals were identified as Tariq Sheikh of Azamabad and Riyaz Ahmad of Chamber village. Officials said Sheikh was apprehended along with Ahmad at his residence in Azamabad.
Following interrogation, a police team raided Sheikh’s rented accommodation at Jallian village, where two assault rifles and ammunition were recovered.
The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in security operations in the region, which continues to see increased vigilance against cross-border terrorism. Further investigations are underway.