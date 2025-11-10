Major Arms Bust in Faridabad Uncovers Over 300 kg of Explosives and AK-47 Rifle

Security agencies recovered over 300 kg of explosives, ammunition, and an AK-47 rifle from a rented house in Faridabad’s Dhauj village.
The house was rented by a medical student from Jammu and Kashmir, who has been arrested.
Preliminary investigation suggests the materials were linked to a possible terror plot with suspected cross-border connections.
In a major anti-terror operation, security agencies recovered a large cache of explosives, ammunition, and a rifle from a rented accommodation in Dhauj village, Faridabad. The joint operation was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Intelligence Bureau, and the Faridabad Police.
According to officials, the seizure included more than 300 kilograms of explosive materials, live cartridges, detonators, timers, and an AK-47 assault rifle. The items were recovered from a residence rented by a medical student from Jammu and Kashmir, who had taken the property on lease about three months ago.
The suspect, already under investigation in connection with previous detentions, has been taken into custody. Preliminary findings suggest the explosives may have been intended for a large-scale terror plot with possible cross-border links.
Police officials described the discovery as a “significant breakthrough” that may have prevented a major terror attack. Forensic experts are examining the materials, while agencies are working to trace the origins of the weapons, funding sources, and potential collaborators linked to the cache.
- With inputs from PTI.