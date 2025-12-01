Punjab Busts Pak-Linked Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module

Punjab Police arrested two men, busting a Pakistan-linked arms module.
Seven pistols, including PX5 and .30 bore weapons, were recovered.
Accused followed WhatsApp instructions from a Pakistan-based handler.
Punjab Police on Monday said it has unearthed a Pakistan-linked cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of two persons.
Police also recovered seven weapons from their possession.
"Acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a #Pakistan-linked cross-border arms smuggling module and apprehends two operatives, recovering seven sophisticated pistols (three PX5 and four .30 bore)," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on X.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of a Pakistan-based handler, who communicated via WhatsApp to assign pickup points of illegal weapons, he added.