Fire Breaks Out In Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express Coach Near Sirhind, One Injured

A fire erupted in one of the coaches of the Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express near Sirhind railway station on Saturday morning, officials confirmed.
The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 AM as the train (number 12204) was en route from Amritsar. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to the Railway Board.
A Government Railway Police (GRP) official reported that smoke was detected in one of the air-conditioned coaches. A passenger quickly pulled the alarm chain, prompting the train to halt, after which all passengers in the affected coach were safely evacuated.
The blaze rapidly spread through coach G-19, with two adjacent coaches sustaining minor damage. The three impacted coaches were promptly detached from the rest of the train, and fire engines were dispatched to the scene, the GRP official added.
The Railway Board stated that one individual suffered minor injuries during the incident.
Rattan Lal, Station House Officer of GRP Sirhind, identified the injured as a 32-year-old woman who sustained burn injuries and was transported to the Civil Hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib for treatment.
Officials said that Railway authorities relocated passengers from the affected section to other parts of the train. The train is expected to resume its journey shortly.
