Janaki V v/s State Of Kerala OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Suresh Gopi-Led Courtroom Drama

Janaki V v/s State Of Kerala OTT Release: The Suresh Gopi-led courtroom drama will be available to stream from August 15.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Janaki V vs State of Kerala to release on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium on August 15

  • The courtroom starred Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran

  • It released in theatres on July 17, 2025

Mayalalam film Janaki V vs State of Kerala, starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran, is all set to make its digital debut next week. The courtroom drama was released in theatres on July 17, 2025, after weeks of controversy and legal battle over the film's title.

Where and when to watch Janaki V vs State of Kerala on OTT?

JSK will be available to stream on OTT on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium on Independence Day, which is on August 15. The Malayalam film can be watched in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. 

"One woman. One fight. A battle against the system — Janaki vs State of Kerala premieres on August 15, only on ZEE5. PREMIERES 15th August on @ZEE5 (sic)," wrote the streaming platform announcing the release date.

What was JSK controversy?

The film landed in trouble after the censor board objected to ‘Janaki’ as it refers to the Hindu goddess Sita. As per the makers, CBFC had asked them to change the name ‘Janaki’. The board reportedly said that God’s name should not be given to a woman who was assaulted, and they had even demanded 96 cuts along with the title change.

The film was earlier cleared with a U/A certificate by the regional office of CBFC in Thiruvananthapuram, but when it was forwarded to the Mumbai office, they demanded the change in the title.

The production house filed a petition in the Kerala High Court against the delay in certification, followed by a legal battle.

CBFC had suggested the makers either rename the film as 'V Janaki' or 'Janaki V', to which the makers agreed and finally modified the title.

The film was finally released in theatres as Janaki V vs State of Kerala.

