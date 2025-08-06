This week has a plethora of web shows and movies, hitting both OTT platforms and theatres. Whether you're a fan of horror, action, sci-fi, romance or comedy, there is something for everyone.
From Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, to Freakier Friday and Together, the latest and new releases of this week will keep you hooked for sure.
Have a look at some of the most anticipated OTT and theatrical releases for the week of August 4-10, 2025.
OTT releases of this week
SEC Football: Any Given Saturday - August 5 (Netflix)
The documentary series shows behind-the-scenes of the 2024 SEC season, which focuses on the college football's top players, head coaches, coordinators, and staff.
Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 - August 6 (Netflix)
The second season of Netflix's popular show continues the story of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), who returns to Nevermore Academy, where she discovers a new mystery. It will show how she will deal with the new challenge. Her situation gets complicated when Pugsley is enrolled at Nevermore.
The show also stars Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, and Percy Hynes White, among others.
The Pickup - August 6 (Amazon Prime Video)
Starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, the story is about two truck drivers, Russell and Travis, who are attacked by criminals. It shows how they navigate the danger.
Mickey 17 - August 7 (JioHotstar)
The English-language sci-fi film stars Robert Pattinson. Based on Edward Ahston's novel Micky 7, the official synopsis of the film reads: ''During a human expedition to colonise space, Mickey 17, a so-called "expendable" employee, is sent to explore an ice planet.''
It is directed by Bong Joon-Ho.
Mayasabha - August 7 (SonyLIV)
Set in the political background of mid-1990s Andhra Pradesh, Mayasabha revolves around the story of two friends, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who turn political opponents and how their rivalry plays a huge role in shaping the state's politics. The series stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao, and Divya Dutta in key roles.
Arabia Kadali - August 8 (Amazon Prime Video)
The gripping Telugu survival drama shows despair, the longing to return home, and the unbreakable spirit of hope. It follows the distressing journey of fishermen from rival villages who, after crossing international borders, are imprisoned in a foreign land. It is a human story about endurance and identity. It stars Satyadev and Anandhi in lead roles.
Salakaar - August 8 (JioHotstar)
The thriller drama is inspired by real-life events. It revolves around the story of Adhir, a spy, who faces the consequences of one of his past missions, which prevented a potential nuclear crisis planned by Pakistan. As his old enemies come back, he has to navigate through personal battles and national duty. It stars Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi, and Surya Sharma.
Here are some other OTT releases you can watch this week.
Platonic Season 2 - August 6 (Apple TV+)
Love Hurts - August 7 (JioHotstar)
Maaman - August 8 (Zee5)
Stolen: Heist of the Century - August 8 (Netflix)
Theatrical releases this week
Freakier Friday - August 8
Jamie Lee Curtis has reunited with Lindsay Lohan in the comedy flick after 22 years. In the original, there was an identity swap between Tess and Anna. In the sequel, there will be yet another body-swapping crisis, among four individuals: Anna, Tess, Tess’ daughter Harper, and her would-be stepdaughter Lily.
Weapons - August 8
Weapons by Zach Cregger is about a community that is dealing with the sudden disappearance of a group of children from one classroom, except one. The trailer looks quite intriguing.
Together - August 8
Together is about a couple who deals with the harrowing after-effects of an encounter with an unseen entity that threatens to hamper their relationship and alter their bodies. It stars Alison Brie and Dave Franco.
Sangarsha Ghadana and Sahasam are some of the other theatrical releases.