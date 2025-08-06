Salakaar - August 8 (JioHotstar)

The thriller drama is inspired by real-life events. It revolves around the story of Adhir, a spy, who faces the consequences of one of his past missions, which prevented a potential nuclear crisis planned by Pakistan. As his old enemies come back, he has to navigate through personal battles and national duty. It stars Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi, and Surya Sharma.