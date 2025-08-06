OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week (August 4-10): Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Freakier Friday And More

From Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, to Freakier Friday, have a look at the list of this week's OTT and theatrical releases.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
OTT and theatrical releases this week
OTT and theatrical releases this week (August 4-August 10, 2025) Photo: IMDb
info_icon

This week has a plethora of web shows and movies, hitting both OTT platforms and theatres. Whether you're a fan of horror, action, sci-fi, romance or comedy, there is something for everyone. 

From Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, to Freakier Friday and Together, the latest and new releases of this week will keep you hooked for sure.

Have a look at some of the most anticipated OTT and theatrical releases for the week of August 4-10, 2025.

OTT releases of this week

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday - August 5 (Netflix)

The documentary series shows behind-the-scenes of the 2024 SEC season, which focuses on the college football's top players, head coaches, coordinators, and staff.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 - August 6 (Netflix)

The second season of Netflix's popular show continues the story of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), who returns to Nevermore Academy, where she discovers a new mystery. It will show how she will deal with the new challenge. Her situation gets complicated when Pugsley is enrolled at Nevermore.

The show also stars Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, and Percy Hynes White, among others. 

Still of Jenna Ortega in Wednesday 2 - null
Wednesday Season 2 Teaser, First Look Unveiled; Netflix Sets Two-Part Release Date For Jenna Ortega Starrer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Pickup - August 6 (Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, the story is about two truck drivers, Russell and Travis, who are attacked by criminals. It shows how they navigate the danger.

Mickey 17 - August 7 (JioHotstar)

The English-language sci-fi film stars Robert Pattinson. Based on Edward Ahston's novel Micky 7, the official synopsis of the film reads: ''During a human expedition to colonise space, Mickey 17, a so-called "expendable" employee, is sent to explore an ice planet.''

It is directed by Bong Joon-Ho.

Mayasabha - August 7 (SonyLIV)

Set in the political background of mid-1990s Andhra Pradesh, Mayasabha revolves around the story of two friends, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who turn political opponents and how their rivalry plays a huge role in shaping the state's politics. The series stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao, and Divya Dutta in key roles.

Arabia Kadali - August 8 (Amazon Prime Video)

The gripping Telugu survival drama shows despair, the longing to return home, and the unbreakable spirit of hope. It follows the distressing journey of fishermen from rival villages who, after crossing international borders, are imprisoned in a foreign land. It is a human story about endurance and identity. It stars Satyadev and Anandhi in lead roles.

Salakaar - August 8 (JioHotstar)

The thriller drama is inspired by real-life events. It revolves around the story of Adhir, a spy, who faces the consequences of one of his past missions, which prevented a potential nuclear crisis planned by Pakistan. As his old enemies come back, he has to navigate through personal battles and national duty. It stars Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi, and Surya Sharma.

Kangana Ranaut on government's ban on 25 OTT platforms - Instagram/Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Ban On 25 OTT Platforms: It Was Awaited For A Long Time

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Here are some other OTT releases you can watch this week.

Platonic Season 2 - August 6 (Apple TV+)

Love Hurts - August 7 (JioHotstar)

Maaman - August 8 (Zee5)

Stolen: Heist of the Century - August 8 (Netflix)

Theatrical releases this week

Freakier Friday - August 8

Jamie Lee Curtis has reunited with Lindsay Lohan in the comedy flick after 22 years. In the original, there was an identity swap between Tess and Anna. In the sequel, there will be yet another body-swapping crisis, among four individuals: Anna, Tess, Tess’ daughter Harper, and her would-be stepdaughter Lily.

Weapons - August 8

Weapons by Zach Cregger is about a community that is dealing with the sudden disappearance of a group of children from one classroom, except one. The trailer looks quite intriguing.

Together - August 8

Together is about a couple who deals with the harrowing after-effects of an encounter with an unseen entity that threatens to hamper their relationship and alter their bodies. It stars Alison Brie and Dave Franco.

Sangarsha Ghadana and Sahasam are some of the other theatrical releases.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son