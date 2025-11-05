OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week (November 3-9, 2025): Frankenstein, Baramulla, Haq, Jatadhara And More

OTT and theatrical releases of this week: From political and family dramas to supernatural thrillers, this week is packed with some interesting web shows and movies.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
OTT and theatrical releases of the week
OTT and theatrical releases of the week Photo: IMDB, Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • From family and political dramas to supernatural thrillers, this week's OTT lineup offers something for every mood

  • Frankenstein, Fantastic Four: First Steps, Baramulla, and Maharani season 4 are major OTT releases this week

  • On the theatrical front, there are Haq, Jatadhara and The Girlfriend, among others

This week (November 3-9, 2025) has some interesting releases on OTT and in theatres. On the OTT front, there are Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein and Manav Kaul's Baramulla on Netflix, Huma Qureshi's Maharani season 4 on SonyLIV, Zee5's Thode Door Thode Paas, a family drama starring Pankaj Kapur and more. Theatrical releases include three major titles: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq, Sonakshi Sinha-Sudheer Babu's Jatadhara and Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend.

Here's the list of OTT titles and theatrical releases you can enjoy in the first week of November 2025.

Top OTT releases of this week

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - November 5 (JioHotstar)

Set in the 1960s, Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing. Ralph Ineson played Galactus, and Julia Garner was seen as the Silver Surfer. It has been directed by Matt Shakman.

South OTT and theatrical releases of the week (November 3-9, 2025) - Instagram
South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (November 3-9, 2025): Bad Girl, Kiss, The Girlfriend, Jatadhara And More

BY Garima Das

Frankenstein - November 7 (Netflix)

This American Gothic science fiction stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth in key roles.

Related Content
Related Content

It is based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel of the same name. In the film, Isaac plays the unorthodox scientist while Elordi plays the monster.

The official logline of the film reads, "A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation."

Baramulla - November 7 (Netflix)

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the supernatural thriller stars Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli, Arista Mehta and Rohaan Singh in key roles.

Set in the valleys of Kashmir, the story follows a case of missing children. DSP Ridwaan Shafi Sayyid (Manav Kaul) is called to Baramulla to investigate. A no-nonsense officer haunted by his past, Ridwaan finds himself navigating a case entangled in the valley’s socio-political unrest and long-buried secrets. As he settles in the town with his wife, Gulnaar (Bhasha Sumbli), and their children, Noorie (Arista Mehta) and Ayaan (Rohaan Singh), strange occurrences begin to unfold at home.

Ek Chatur Naar - November 7 (Netflix)

Ek Chatur Naar is a comedy thriller, directed by Umesh Shukla. It stars Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh. It is a blend of humour, suspense, and emotional drama.

As You Stood By - November 7 (Netflix)

This gripping Korean psychological crime drama stars Jeong So-nee, Lee You-mi, Jang Seung-jo, Lee Mu-saeng and is directed by Lee Jeong-rim.

Based on Hideo Okuda’s acclaimed novel Naomi and Kanako, it follows two women who are in a moral dilemma - kill to survive or die trying. The series is filled with suspense, moral conflict, and mental turmoil.

Maharani Season 4 - November 7 (SonyLIV)


Huma Qureshi is back with the fourth season of the critically acclaimed political drama. The series will continue to show the political journey of Rani Bharti, and this time, the stakes are higher, and it will show how she navigates the complex political landscape.

Thode Door Thode Paas - November 7 (ZEE5)

It is a slice-of-life drama with heart and humour. It will show how generations live under one roof yet drift apart in their digital worlds. But when they unplug themselves from the digital world, they rediscover the laughter, love, and chaos of real connections.

Thode Door Thode Paas stars Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

Other shows which you can enjoy on OTT are Death By Lightning, Mango, My Sister’s Husband, and Groom & Two Brides (Netflix), Maxton Hall Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video), and First Copy Season 2 (Amazon MX Player).

Theatrical releases of the week (November 7)

Haq

Inspired by the Supreme Court's landmark judgement in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case of 1985, Haq stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. The courtroom drama delves into religious identity, justice, freedom, personal beliefs and secular law in India.

Haq vs Jatadhara box office prediction Day 1 - X
Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi's Haq Vs Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara Box Office Prediction Day 1: Which Film Has The Edge?

BY Garima Das

Jatadhara

Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha lead this supernatural thriller, which explores the themes of evil vs good, and faith vs scepticism. It will be released in Telugu and Hindi.

The Girlfriend

This Telugu romantic drama stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in key roles. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film revolves around a love story that navigates emotional turmoil, doubt, and anger.

Premistunna, The Great Pre Wedding, Aaromaley, Krishna Leela, I am God, Parrisu, Love You Muddu, Rona, Pagal Kanavu, Arivaan, Ithira Neram and Vattakhanal are some of the other South movies releasing this Friday.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Shahdad, Waseem Lead 240-Run Chase | UAE 154/3 (36)

  2. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

  4. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

  5. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Govt Says AQI Better This Year Compared To 7 Years, Issues 7,500 Pollution Challans

  2. Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

  3. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  4. Day In Pics: November 04, 2025

  5. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025: Khooh Wala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  2. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  3. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  4. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  5. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

  2. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

  3. Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight New York Mayoral Race Amid Trump–Cuomo Clash

  4. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

  5. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release