OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week (November 3-9, 2025): Frankenstein, Baramulla, Haq, Jatadhara And More

From family and political dramas to supernatural thrillers, this week's OTT lineup offers something for every mood
Frankenstein, Fantastic Four: First Steps, Baramulla, and Maharani season 4 are major OTT releases this week
On the theatrical front, there are Haq, Jatadhara and The Girlfriend, among others
This week (November 3-9, 2025) has some interesting releases on OTT and in theatres. On the OTT front, there are Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein and Manav Kaul's Baramulla on Netflix, Huma Qureshi's Maharani season 4 on SonyLIV, Zee5's Thode Door Thode Paas, a family drama starring Pankaj Kapur and more. Theatrical releases include three major titles: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq, Sonakshi Sinha-Sudheer Babu's Jatadhara and Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend.
Here's the list of OTT titles and theatrical releases you can enjoy in the first week of November 2025.
Top OTT releases of this week
The Fantastic Four: First Steps - November 5 (JioHotstar)
Set in the 1960s, Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing. Ralph Ineson played Galactus, and Julia Garner was seen as the Silver Surfer. It has been directed by Matt Shakman.
Frankenstein - November 7 (Netflix)
This American Gothic science fiction stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth in key roles.
It is based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel of the same name. In the film, Isaac plays the unorthodox scientist while Elordi plays the monster.
The official logline of the film reads, "A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation."
Baramulla - November 7 (Netflix)
Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the supernatural thriller stars Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli, Arista Mehta and Rohaan Singh in key roles.
Set in the valleys of Kashmir, the story follows a case of missing children. DSP Ridwaan Shafi Sayyid (Manav Kaul) is called to Baramulla to investigate. A no-nonsense officer haunted by his past, Ridwaan finds himself navigating a case entangled in the valley’s socio-political unrest and long-buried secrets. As he settles in the town with his wife, Gulnaar (Bhasha Sumbli), and their children, Noorie (Arista Mehta) and Ayaan (Rohaan Singh), strange occurrences begin to unfold at home.
Ek Chatur Naar - November 7 (Netflix)
Ek Chatur Naar is a comedy thriller, directed by Umesh Shukla. It stars Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh. It is a blend of humour, suspense, and emotional drama.
As You Stood By - November 7 (Netflix)
This gripping Korean psychological crime drama stars Jeong So-nee, Lee You-mi, Jang Seung-jo, Lee Mu-saeng and is directed by Lee Jeong-rim.
Based on Hideo Okuda’s acclaimed novel Naomi and Kanako, it follows two women who are in a moral dilemma - kill to survive or die trying. The series is filled with suspense, moral conflict, and mental turmoil.
Maharani Season 4 - November 7 (SonyLIV)
Huma Qureshi is back with the fourth season of the critically acclaimed political drama. The series will continue to show the political journey of Rani Bharti, and this time, the stakes are higher, and it will show how she navigates the complex political landscape.
Thode Door Thode Paas - November 7 (ZEE5)
It is a slice-of-life drama with heart and humour. It will show how generations live under one roof yet drift apart in their digital worlds. But when they unplug themselves from the digital world, they rediscover the laughter, love, and chaos of real connections.
Thode Door Thode Paas stars Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.
Other shows which you can enjoy on OTT are Death By Lightning, Mango, My Sister’s Husband, and Groom & Two Brides (Netflix), Maxton Hall Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video), and First Copy Season 2 (Amazon MX Player).
Theatrical releases of the week (November 7)
Haq
Inspired by the Supreme Court's landmark judgement in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case of 1985, Haq stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. The courtroom drama delves into religious identity, justice, freedom, personal beliefs and secular law in India.
Jatadhara
Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha lead this supernatural thriller, which explores the themes of evil vs good, and faith vs scepticism. It will be released in Telugu and Hindi.
The Girlfriend
This Telugu romantic drama stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in key roles. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film revolves around a love story that navigates emotional turmoil, doubt, and anger.
Premistunna, The Great Pre Wedding, Aaromaley, Krishna Leela, I am God, Parrisu, Love You Muddu, Rona, Pagal Kanavu, Arivaan, Ithira Neram and Vattakhanal are some of the other South movies releasing this Friday.