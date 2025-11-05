OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week (November 3-9, 2025): Frankenstein, Baramulla, Haq, Jatadhara And More

Set in the valleys of Kashmir, the story follows a case of missing children. DSP Ridwaan Shafi Sayyid (Manav Kaul) is called to Baramulla to investigate. A no-nonsense officer haunted by his past, Ridwaan finds himself navigating a case entangled in the valley’s socio-political unrest and long-buried secrets. As he settles in the town with his wife, Gulnaar (Bhasha Sumbli), and their children, Noorie (Arista Mehta) and Ayaan (Rohaan Singh), strange occurrences begin to unfold at home.