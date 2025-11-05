Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi's Haq Vs Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara Box Office Prediction Day 1: Which Film Has The Edge?

Haq and Jatadhara will lock horns at the box office on November 7, 2025
Haq is a courtroom drama led by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, while Jatadhara marks Sonakshi Sinha's Telugu debut with Sudheer Babu
Haq is expected to earn more than the supernatural thriller
This week, on Friday (November 7), there are two major releases—Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam starrer Haq and Sonaskhi Sinha-Sudheer Babu's bilingual Jatadhara—both of different genres. The former is a courtroom drama, inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case, while the latter is a supernatural thriller. Haq's early reviews are out, and it has received mostly positive reactions. Jatadhara is also having a positive buzz as it marks Sinha's Telugu debut. The movie promises to be a cinematic grandeur. Here's how much both films are expected to earn on Day 1.
Haq Vs Jatadhara box office prediction Day 1
Producer and film business expert Girish Johar informed us that Haq is projected to earn over Rs 3 crore on its first day. Jatadhara could earn in the range of Rs 1-2 crore in the Hindi belt. The earnings post the release will totally depend on the strong word of mouth.
"The feedback for Haq is very positive, and the towering performances from Yami and Emraan have been praised a lot. It's also a very smart release. I will be happy if the film opens to anywhere around Rs 3 crore+ and then over the weekend it can jump, giving it a solid success," Johar said.
When asked if Haq will be facing competition from Jatadhara, Johar said, "Jatadhara is a hardcore mass entertainer, while Haq is a completely different film. Sonakshi Sinha starrer has lots of action, horror and mystic elements. The markets of both films are different."
Jatadhara is also tracking quite well, and it has a good chance to perform well at the box office. It is expected to earn around Rs 1 crore+ on Day 1," he added.
"It is a bilingual film, and Jatadhara in Telugu will be big. So, combining both Telugu and Hindi versions, it could outdo Haq," he said further.
About Haq
Inspired by the Supreme Court's landmark judgement in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case of 1985, Haq is about women’s rights and justice.
The story follows Shazia Bano (played by Yami Gautam), who, along with her children, is abandoned by her husband Abbas (Emraan Hashmi). She approaches the court, fighting for maintenance, her rights and justice. It shows how courage, when combined with knowledge and resilience, can do wonders. The film will delve into religious identity, justice, freedom, personal beliefs and secular law in India.
Sheeba Chaddha, S M Zaheer, Vartika Singh, and Danish Husain, among others, round out the cast.
Haq has been directed by Suparn S Varma and written by Reshu Nath. It has been produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios.
About Jatadhara
Sudheer plays a ghost hunter who believes that the supernatural element is a myth. When a greedy person unleashes a pishachini (played by Sonakshi Sinha), she demands a sacrifice that one can't fathom. Sudheer, the sceptic protagonist, now must find a way to fight the supernatural force.
The film explores the themes of evil vs good, and faith vs scepticism.
Jatadhara is directed by Venkat Kalyan and presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora. It is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda.