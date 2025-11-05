Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi's Haq Vs Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara Box Office Prediction Day 1: Which Film Has The Edge?

This week, on Friday (November 7), there are two major releases—Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam starrer Haq and Sonaskhi Sinha-Sudheer Babu's bilingual Jatadhara—both of different genres. The former is a courtroom drama, inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case, while the latter is a supernatural thriller. Haq's early reviews are out, and it has received mostly positive reactions. Jatadhara is also having a positive buzz as it marks Sinha's Telugu debut. The movie promises to be a cinematic grandeur. Here's how much both films are expected to earn on Day 1.