Haq Trailer: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Reiterates That Justice Is Universal, Not Personal

Haq trailer, featuring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, was unveiled on Monday
The movie is inspired by the landmark and controversial Shah Bano case of 1985
Yami plays a character named Shazia Bano, while Emraan plays her husband
Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi have teamed up for an upcoming courtroom drama, Haq. The trailer for Haq has been unveiled by Junglee Pictures. It is a gripping, high-stakes drama that promises to move hearts, spark debate, and keep audiences hooked. It is inspired by the Supreme Court's landmark judgement in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case of 1985. Gautam plays the role of Shazia Bano, while Hashmi plays her husband.
Haq trailer
The trailer shows the story of a fierce woman who fights against the system and society for her rights and justice. It shows how courage, when combined with knowledge and resilience, can work wonders. The film will delve into religious identity, justice, freedom, personal beliefs and secular law in India. It might be set in the 1980s, but these topics are still relevant in today's society.
Haq has been directed by Suparn S Varma of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai fame, and written by Reshu Nath. It has been produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios.
The film raises several important questions like - Should justice have a religion? Is it time for One Nation, One Law? Haq is a fictionalised version of the story from the book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti, by Jigna Vora.
The Shah Bano judgment was a landmark in India's constitutional history, which changed the legal condition of the country. It's not just a courtroom drama but will also highlight matters like Uniform Civil Code under Article 44 of the Constitution.
Apart from Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, Haq also stars Vartika Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles.
It will hit the big screens on November 7, 2025.